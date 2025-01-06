iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scan Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.12
(-3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Steels Ltd

Scan Steels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.34

13.22

17.09

5.49

Depreciation

-13.97

-12.6

-12.51

-17.31

Tax paid

-17.59

-12.9

-10.44

-7.45

Working capital

7.59

9.26

-20.8

63.38

Other operating items

Operating

24.36

-3.02

-26.67

44.1

Capital expenditure

6.19

0.96

3.1

21.12

Free cash flow

30.56

-2.05

-23.57

65.22

Equity raised

433.78

433.58

421.15

438.73

Investing

-0.35

-0.01

-0.38

-0.96

Financing

71.63

135.46

174.18

352.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

535.63

566.96

571.38

855.33

Scan Steels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Steels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.