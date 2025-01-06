Scan Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.34
13.22
17.09
5.49
Depreciation
-13.97
-12.6
-12.51
-17.31
Tax paid
-17.59
-12.9
-10.44
-7.45
Working capital
7.59
9.26
-20.8
63.38
Other operating items
Operating
24.36
-3.02
-26.67
44.1
Capital expenditure
6.19
0.96
3.1
21.12
Free cash flow
30.56
-2.05
-23.57
65.22
Equity raised
433.78
433.58
421.15
438.73
Investing
-0.35
-0.01
-0.38
-0.96
Financing
71.63
135.46
174.18
352.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
535.63
566.96
571.38
855.33
