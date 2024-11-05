|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and taken on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Reg. 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, we write to inform you that the Board at their Meeting held today ie. 05.11.2024 has considered and transacted following business: 1. approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. 2.Allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of OCRPS. 3. approved resignation of CFO 4. Appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Fix the Day Date and Time for calling the Annual General Meeting through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To fix the Date of Book Closure. 3. To Fix the Cutoff date for the E-Voting. 4. To consider appointment of M/s Das Pattnaik & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN: 321097E) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years Subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Thirty-First Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To Appoint Mr. Gagan Jalan (DIN: 09523622) as an additional director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years Subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Thirty-First Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. Any other business as per the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at the meeting held today 1. Fix Date Of AGM, Book Closure , E-voting And Other Relevant Details, 2.Approved Statutory Reports, 3.Appointed cost and Statutory Auditor, 4. Appointed Independent Director and approved resignation of Independent Director and 5.Appointed Scrutinizer. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the company for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to Reg. 33 & 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, we write to inform you that the Board of directors at their meeting held today i.e.. 31st July, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited (standalone & consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report(s) of the statutory auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Audited Results Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider, approve, and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, along with the auditors report. 2.To appoint M/s. Das Pattnaik & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 321097E) (PAN No.- AACFD1136C) of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the First Term of Five consecutive Years (in place of the outgoing auditors M/s. SRB & Associates on the expiry of their term) Subject to the approval of Members. 3.Any other business as per the permission of the Chairman. Board it its meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results (standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III thereto, and in furtherance to our intimation dated March 18, 2024, the Board, in the meeting held today, i.e., March 30, 2024, approved the revision in the conversion ratio of NCRPS into OCRPS.
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III thereto, and in furtherance to our intimation dated 12th January, 2024, and board meeting outcome filed on 30th January, 2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, on 18th March, 2024 has considered and approved the Allotment of 62,50,000 Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS) of the Company having face value of Re. 10/- each on preferential basis to specified persons. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 read with Sch. III thereto, and in furtherance to our intimation dated 12.01.2024 and Board Meeting outcome filed on 30.01.2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, on 18.03.2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 62,50,000 optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS) of the company having face value of Rs. 10/- each on Preferential basis to specified persons.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Appointment of Ms. Konika Poddar (DIN 10435224) as additional director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company. 3. change in the terms of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) issued pursuant to special resolution passed by the Company on 11th August 2015 through postal ballot. Pursuant to Reg. 30 & 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Reg. 2015, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors at the Meeting held today ie.30.01.2024 has considered and transacted the following business 1. approved the UAFR for the Q/E on 31.12.2023 2. approved the alteration in the terms of NCRPS allotted on private placement basis on 12.08.2015 and issuance of up to 62,50,000 OCRPS to NCRPS holder subject to approval NCRPS holders and members of the company 3. approved increased in authorized capital 4. appointment of Ms. Konika Poddar as an Independent Director for the first term of Five Consecutive Years w.e.f 30.01.2024 5. approved resignation of Mr. Shravan Kumar Agrawal as an Independent Director w.e.f 30.01.2024 6. Fixed EGM on 27.02.2024 7. cut off date for EGM 20.02.2024 8. Evoting window open from 24.02.2024 to 26.02.2024 9. Appointed Scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
