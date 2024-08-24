AGM 27/09/2024 The remote e-voting window will open for the AGM on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 9.00 a.m. and end on Thursday, September 26h, 2024, at 5.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024) we wish to inform you that the 31st AGM of the company was held today (ie. 27.09.2024) at 10.30 a.m. through VC/OAVM, to transact the business as stated in the notice of the AGM. in this regard please find enclosed the following 1)summary of the proceedings of the AGM as required under Reg. 30, para A of Part A in schedule III of the SEBI(LODR)Reg. 2015- Annx - I, 2) Voting Results of the Business transacted at the AGM, as required under Reg. 44(3) of the listing regulations. - Annx- II, 3) report of the scrutinizer dated 27.09.2024,, pursuant to section 108 of the CA 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 , Annx - III. All the resolutions were duly passed with requisite majority (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)