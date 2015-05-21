To the Members of Schneider Electric President Systems Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements ofSchneider Electric President Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of

Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the

Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. and appropriate to provide a basis In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to audit findings, issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable deficiencies in internal control that we identify assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as a significant going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any during significant our audit.

Wealsoprovidethosechargedwithgovernancewithastatement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters sufficientand specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and keeping backup on daily basis of such books of account maintained in electronic mode in a server physically located in India.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash

Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 29B to the financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 40(ii) to the financial statement, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 40(ii) to the financial statement, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included tests checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, except that in case of primary accounting software, at the application level, the softwares inherent functionality does not maintain audit trail for the changes made by certain privileged users with specific access and the feature of recording audit trial (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level. In case of two other non-primary accounting softwares, the audit trail

(edit log) facility was enabled at the application level and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. However, since, the database of these two non-primary accounting software have been hosted by the third party software service providers, therefore in the absence of a specific mention of audit trail in the service providers or auditors report, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature was enabled at the database level. During the course of performing our procedures, in respect of the aforesaid primary accounting software and other two non-primary accounting softwares, except for the aforementioned instances, where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail has been tampered with or not does not arise, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. In case of two other non-primary accounting softwares, which are maintained by a third-party software service provider, in the absence of a specific mention of audit trail in the service providers auditors report, we are unable to comment on whether the audit tail feature was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only with effect from 01 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule

11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000050N/N500045

Pankaj Walia

Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 509590 Date: May 27, 2024 UDIN No.: 24509590KFNWC938

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent

Auditors Report of even date to the members of Schneider Electric President Systems Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, right of use assets and assets held for sale.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, right of use assets and assets held for sale under which Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, right of use assets and assets held for sale are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years , which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, right of use assets and assets held for sale were verified during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed/ assignment deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties

(other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year, being under cost model. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable. (e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained by the management. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification as compared to the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause

3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) -

(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor the amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and further the Company had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits)

Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Companys products. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the

Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following cases:

(Amount in Million) Sl. No. Name of the statute Nature of dues Disputed Amount Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Goods and Service Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 6.18 0.33 FY 2018-19 Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the order are not applicable. (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a)-(c) of the Order are not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of

Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the

Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under

Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking

Financial or Housing Finance activities without a RBI as per valid Certificate the RBI Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company

("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) The Group does not have more than one CICs which are part of the Group. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in

Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. (b) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000050N/N500045

Pankaj Walia

Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 509590 Date: May 27, 2024 UDIN No.: 24509590KFNWC938

Annexure B

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial

Controls with reference to financial statements under

Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Schneider Electric President Systems Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal financial control with reference to the financial statement criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial orderly controls that were operating effectively and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the

ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with referencetofinancialstatementswereoperatingeffectivelyas at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For S.N. Dhawan & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.:000050N/N500045

Pankaj Walia

Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 509590 Date: May 27, 2024 UDIN No.: 24509590KFNWC938