SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹152.2
Prev. Close₹155.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.74
Day's High₹158
Day's Low₹152.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹281.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.84
P/E2.47
EPS62.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
6.05
6.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.38
117.02
101.46
85.65
Net Worth
152.43
123.07
107.51
91.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
201.57
165.26
165.3
110.31
yoy growth (%)
21.97
-0.02
49.85
9.93
Raw materials
-131.03
-109.42
-113.55
-65.86
As % of sales
65
66.21
68.69
59.7
Employee costs
-24.52
-23.87
-21.64
-19.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
8.14
-3.71
-4.81
-4.27
Depreciation
-5.18
-5.01
-4.2
-4.14
Tax paid
-1.75
0
0
0.94
Working capital
11.71
-9.42
11.2
-8.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.97
-0.02
49.85
9.93
Op profit growth
381.02
110.78
-0.99
-177.1
EBIT growth
-1,065.42
-52.24
29.33
-70.73
Net profit growth
-271.77
-22.84
44.74
-42.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
137.41
136.16
128.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
137.41
136.16
128.67
Other Operating Income
1.74
2.5
2.59
Other Income
0.95
0.87
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RANJAN PANT
Director
RAMAKRISHNA RAJASEKHARAN NAIR
Director
SUGATA SIRCAR
Director
SWAMINATHAN VENKATRAMAN
Director
RACHNA MUKHERJEE
Director
SRINIVASA NARASIMHAN
Whole-time Director
MOHAMED ADIL
Reports by Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd
Summary
APW President Systems Ltd. is an India-based holding company. The Company is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customized enclosure systems in India. The Company operates in one business segment, which include enclosure, card frames, instrument case and consoles. The subsidiary of the Company includes APW Systems MEA (FZC), which is in Sharjah. The products of the Company include standard server racks, which include Cyberack, SmartRack, Table Rack and Accessories; networking racks, which includes Closed Racks and Open Racks; industrial cabinets, which includes Series 36; analog keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switching, which includes SwitchView 1000 4-port KVM Switch; digital KVM switches; electromagnetically compatible (EMC) cabinets; Street Side Enclosures; Industrial Cabinets; Server Lifter; Enclosure Security Access, and Rackmount liquid cystal diplay (LCD) Keyboard Drawers, which includes Rackmount Screen Technology and LCD Console Tray. APW President Systems Limited was incorporated in the year 1984. The company has been the market leader for over 27 years in 19-inch enclosures for IT and Telecom infrastructure, systems management and operations. APW President is the only manufacturer in India offering standard and customized enclosure solutions to the IT and Networking, Telecom, General and Industrial Electronics sectors.The company has a nationwide network of sales offices, representatives and distributors to support the customers wherever they may need assistanc
Read More
