Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Share Price

155.1
(0.00%)
May 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

152.2

Prev. Close

155.1

Turnover(Lac.)

8.74

Day's High

158

Day's Low

152.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

281.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.84

P/E

2.47

EPS

62.92

Divi. Yield

0

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:11 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 74.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 24.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.05

6.05

6.05

6.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

146.38

117.02

101.46

85.65

Net Worth

152.43

123.07

107.51

91.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

201.57

165.26

165.3

110.31

yoy growth (%)

21.97

-0.02

49.85

9.93

Raw materials

-131.03

-109.42

-113.55

-65.86

As % of sales

65

66.21

68.69

59.7

Employee costs

-24.52

-23.87

-21.64

-19.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

8.14

-3.71

-4.81

-4.27

Depreciation

-5.18

-5.01

-4.2

-4.14

Tax paid

-1.75

0

0

0.94

Working capital

11.71

-9.42

11.2

-8.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.97

-0.02

49.85

9.93

Op profit growth

381.02

110.78

-0.99

-177.1

EBIT growth

-1,065.42

-52.24

29.33

-70.73

Net profit growth

-271.77

-22.84

44.74

-42.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

137.41

136.16

128.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

137.41

136.16

128.67

Other Operating Income

1.74

2.5

2.59

Other Income

0.95

0.87

0.33

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RANJAN PANT

Director

RAMAKRISHNA RAJASEKHARAN NAIR

Director

SUGATA SIRCAR

Director

SWAMINATHAN VENKATRAMAN

Director

RACHNA MUKHERJEE

Director

SRINIVASA NARASIMHAN

Whole-time Director

MOHAMED ADIL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd

Summary

APW President Systems Ltd. is an India-based holding company. The Company is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customized enclosure systems in India. The Company operates in one business segment, which include enclosure, card frames, instrument case and consoles. The subsidiary of the Company includes APW Systems MEA (FZC), which is in Sharjah. The products of the Company include standard server racks, which include Cyberack, SmartRack, Table Rack and Accessories; networking racks, which includes Closed Racks and Open Racks; industrial cabinets, which includes Series 36; analog keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switching, which includes SwitchView 1000 4-port KVM Switch; digital KVM switches; electromagnetically compatible (EMC) cabinets; Street Side Enclosures; Industrial Cabinets; Server Lifter; Enclosure Security Access, and Rackmount liquid cystal diplay (LCD) Keyboard Drawers, which includes Rackmount Screen Technology and LCD Console Tray. APW President Systems Limited was incorporated in the year 1984. The company has been the market leader for over 27 years in 19-inch enclosures for IT and Telecom infrastructure, systems management and operations. APW President is the only manufacturer in India offering standard and customized enclosure solutions to the IT and Networking, Telecom, General and Industrial Electronics sectors.The company has a nationwide network of sales offices, representatives and distributors to support the customers wherever they may need assistanc
