Summary

APW President Systems Ltd. is an India-based holding company. The Company is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customized enclosure systems in India. The Company operates in one business segment, which include enclosure, card frames, instrument case and consoles. The subsidiary of the Company includes APW Systems MEA (FZC), which is in Sharjah. The products of the Company include standard server racks, which include Cyberack, SmartRack, Table Rack and Accessories; networking racks, which includes Closed Racks and Open Racks; industrial cabinets, which includes Series 36; analog keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switching, which includes SwitchView 1000 4-port KVM Switch; digital KVM switches; electromagnetically compatible (EMC) cabinets; Street Side Enclosures; Industrial Cabinets; Server Lifter; Enclosure Security Access, and Rackmount liquid cystal diplay (LCD) Keyboard Drawers, which includes Rackmount Screen Technology and LCD Console Tray. APW President Systems Limited was incorporated in the year 1984. The company has been the market leader for over 27 years in 19-inch enclosures for IT and Telecom infrastructure, systems management and operations. APW President is the only manufacturer in India offering standard and customized enclosure solutions to the IT and Networking, Telecom, General and Industrial Electronics sectors.The company has a nationwide network of sales offices, representatives and distributors to support the customers wherever they may need assistanc

