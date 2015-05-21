Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
6.05
6.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.38
117.02
101.46
85.65
Net Worth
152.43
123.07
107.51
91.7
Minority Interest
Debt
16.21
17.11
20.12
13.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.64
0.21
0.56
0.82
Total Liabilities
169.28
140.39
128.19
105.54
Fixed Assets
31.79
35.65
39.05
31.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.69
3.31
4.58
4.94
Networking Capital
91.51
53.25
83.14
64.06
Inventories
30.03
30.26
32.64
29.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
118.88
65.78
109.05
103.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.12
13.77
22.95
17.17
Sundry Creditors
-58.7
-38.85
-66.99
-71.66
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.82
-17.71
-14.51
-15.11
Cash
40.29
48.18
1.41
5.06
Total Assets
169.28
140.39
128.18
105.53
