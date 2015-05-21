Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
8.14
-3.71
-4.81
-4.27
Depreciation
-5.18
-5.01
-4.2
-4.14
Tax paid
-1.75
0
0
0.94
Working capital
11.71
-9.42
11.2
-8.95
Other operating items
Operating
12.9
-18.14
2.17
-16.42
Capital expenditure
5.5
4.05
3.7
1.4
Free cash flow
18.41
-14.09
5.87
-15.02
Equity raised
49.78
58.32
69.07
75.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
60.95
58.8
43
21.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
129.15
103.02
117.95
82.09
