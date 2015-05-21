iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155.1
(0.00%)
May 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

8.14

-3.71

-4.81

-4.27

Depreciation

-5.18

-5.01

-4.2

-4.14

Tax paid

-1.75

0

0

0.94

Working capital

11.71

-9.42

11.2

-8.95

Other operating items

Operating

12.9

-18.14

2.17

-16.42

Capital expenditure

5.5

4.05

3.7

1.4

Free cash flow

18.41

-14.09

5.87

-15.02

Equity raised

49.78

58.32

69.07

75.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

60.95

58.8

43

21.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

129.15

103.02

117.95

82.09

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.