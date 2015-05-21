iifl-logo-icon 1
Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

155.1
(0.00%)
May 21, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

201.57

165.26

165.3

110.31

yoy growth (%)

21.97

-0.02

49.85

9.93

Raw materials

-131.03

-109.42

-113.55

-65.86

As % of sales

65

66.21

68.69

59.7

Employee costs

-24.52

-23.87

-21.64

-19.68

As % of sales

12.16

14.44

13.09

17.84

Other costs

-30.2

-28.67

-28.54

-23.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.98

17.35

17.26

21.01

Operating profit

15.81

3.28

1.55

1.57

OPM

7.84

1.98

0.94

1.42

Depreciation

-5.18

-5.01

-4.2

-4.14

Interest expense

-3.17

-2.54

-2.36

-2.37

Other income

0.69

0.55

0.19

0.66

Profit before tax

8.14

-3.71

-4.81

-4.27

Taxes

-1.75

0

0

0.94

Tax rate

-21.53

0

0

-22.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.38

-3.71

-4.81

-3.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.38

-3.71

-4.81

-3.32

yoy growth (%)

-271.77

-22.84

44.74

-42.38

NPM

3.16

-2.24

-2.91

-3.01

