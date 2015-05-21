Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
201.57
165.26
165.3
110.31
yoy growth (%)
21.97
-0.02
49.85
9.93
Raw materials
-131.03
-109.42
-113.55
-65.86
As % of sales
65
66.21
68.69
59.7
Employee costs
-24.52
-23.87
-21.64
-19.68
As % of sales
12.16
14.44
13.09
17.84
Other costs
-30.2
-28.67
-28.54
-23.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.98
17.35
17.26
21.01
Operating profit
15.81
3.28
1.55
1.57
OPM
7.84
1.98
0.94
1.42
Depreciation
-5.18
-5.01
-4.2
-4.14
Interest expense
-3.17
-2.54
-2.36
-2.37
Other income
0.69
0.55
0.19
0.66
Profit before tax
8.14
-3.71
-4.81
-4.27
Taxes
-1.75
0
0
0.94
Tax rate
-21.53
0
0
-22.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.38
-3.71
-4.81
-3.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.38
-3.71
-4.81
-3.32
yoy growth (%)
-271.77
-22.84
44.74
-42.38
NPM
3.16
-2.24
-2.91
-3.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.