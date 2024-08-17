Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd Summary

APW President Systems Ltd. is an India-based holding company. The Company is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customized enclosure systems in India. The Company operates in one business segment, which include enclosure, card frames, instrument case and consoles. The subsidiary of the Company includes APW Systems MEA (FZC), which is in Sharjah. The products of the Company include standard server racks, which include Cyberack, SmartRack, Table Rack and Accessories; networking racks, which includes Closed Racks and Open Racks; industrial cabinets, which includes Series 36; analog keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switching, which includes SwitchView 1000 4-port KVM Switch; digital KVM switches; electromagnetically compatible (EMC) cabinets; Street Side Enclosures; Industrial Cabinets; Server Lifter; Enclosure Security Access, and Rackmount liquid cystal diplay (LCD) Keyboard Drawers, which includes Rackmount Screen Technology and LCD Console Tray. APW President Systems Limited was incorporated in the year 1984. The company has been the market leader for over 27 years in 19-inch enclosures for IT and Telecom infrastructure, systems management and operations. APW President is the only manufacturer in India offering standard and customized enclosure solutions to the IT and Networking, Telecom, General and Industrial Electronics sectors.The company has a nationwide network of sales offices, representatives and distributors to support the customers wherever they may need assistance for installation, commissioning and on-going services. APW President pioneered Indias modular enclosure industry, introducing the world standard 19-inch enclosure technology. Our Engineering Resources Center (ERC) provides design and engineering facilities supported by Pro-E, and other design tools, for designing its products.With a total of 1,65,500 sq ft of fully-equipped modern manufacturing space in India, they have the capacity to manufacture up to 60,000 enclosures, 70,000 card frames and 30,000 instrument cases each year.APW Presidents manufacturing facilities at Bangalore are equipped with state- of-the-art CNC Turret Presses, Press Brakes, Robotic welding, as well as matching equipment for surface preparation and decorative finishes. All operations are controlled in-house through a full-fledged Computer Aided Manufacturing system.