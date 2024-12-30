TO THE MEMBERS OF SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as (“ Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of net loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs)specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIsCode of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Provision for expected credit losses (ECL) on loans (refer note no 5.2(f), note no 11 and 34(1 )(a) of the financial statements

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Management estimates impairment provision using Expected Credit loss model for the loan assets. Measurement of loan impairment involves application of significant judgement by the management. The most significant judgements are: 1) In our audit approach we assessed the basis upon which the ECL model is build and discussed with the management of the Company in orderto understand the mechanics of ECL deployed by the company to measure the loan impairment. Timely identification and classification of the impaired loans. 2) We examined that Board does not have approved policy for computation of ECL, but have in place the internal guidelines for computation of ECL. These internal guidelines address procedures and controls for assessing and measuring the credit risk on its loan portfolio. Determination of probability of defaults (PD) and estimation of loss given defaults (LGD) based on the premise that loans made by the company are unsecured and relevant factors 3) We evaluated the operating effectiveness of controls across the process relevant to ECL including the judgments and estimates. The estimation of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) on financial instruments involve significant judgments and estimates. Following are points with increased level of audit focus: 4) We evaluated the nature of loan assets of the company and held discussions with the management and assessed that the company has only one class of loan i.e. unsecured loans repayable on demand and 12 month ECL is just the same as lifetime ECL, because the all the loans are repayable on demand, which is shorter than 12 months as a result life time of a loan is that short period required to transfer cash when demanded by the company. • Classification of assets to stage 1,2 or 3 using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109 5) We tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of March 31,2024 by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register as on date. • Accounting interpretations, assumptions and data used to build the models; 6) We tested assets on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. • Inputs and judgements used by the management at various assets stages 7) For samples of exposure, we tested the appropriateness of determining EAD, PD and LGD • The disclosures made in the financial statements for ECL especially in relation to judgements and estimates made by the management in determination of the ECL. 8) For forward looking assumptions used in ECL calculations, we held discussions with management, assessed the assumptions used to determine the probability weights assigned to the possible outcomes. During our examination we assessed that company estimates the PD based on historical observed default rates adjusted for forward looking estimates, based upon macro-economic developments occurring in the economy and market it operates in. 9) We performed an overall assessment of the ECL provision including the managements assessment if they were reasonable considering the Companys portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices and the macro- economic environment. We held discussions with the management on its assessment and we assessed that management does not expect any significant impairment in its entire loan portfolio. However, we could not assess the appropriateness of the future scenarios and assumptions made by the management in response to economic uncertainty as we do not have the access of the detailed data (like Income tax returns, financial statements, projected financial statements, cash flow statements etc.) of the borrowers of the company. 10) We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in compliance with accounting standards in relation to judgements used in estimation of ECL provisions.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Managements Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors reportthereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed; we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in sectionl34(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safe guarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeingthe Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasona bleness of accou nti ng estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accou nting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually origin aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluatingthe results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Sectionl43(ll) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financials statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "AnnexureA".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2021, effective from 01st April 2021, in our opinion and to best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company did not have any material pending litigations as at March 31, 2024, which may effect on its financial position significantly

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, during the year ended March 31,2024.

c) During the year no amounts were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, so the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

d) Omitted by the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules 2021, effective from 01st April, 2021

e) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 36(1)(14)(A) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 36(1)(14)(B) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Unmodified Qpinion: Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

f) No dividends were declared or paid during the year by the Company, hence compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable

g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 effective from 1st April 2023, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software in compliance to the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (or maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility as applicable to the company with effect from April, 2023). Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Sincethis is the first year of implementation of Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 hence reporting requirement for preservance of Audit trail by the company is not applicable for the FY-2023-2024.

3) With respectto the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure A referred to paragraph 2 (f) under Re port on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effective internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement includes those policies and procedures that:-

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control with reference to these standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (theGuidance Note).

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited Company on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31,2024, we report the following:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, plant and equipment:

(a) The Company does not have any property, plant and equipment. The Company does not have any intangible assets, hence reporting under clause (i) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company does not have any property, plant and equipment and hence reporting under clause (i) (b) of the Order is not applicable

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties of freehold or leasehold land and building and hence reporting under clause (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company does not have any property, plant and equipment and hence reporting under clause (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and as stated in Note no 33 (1) to the standalone financial statements, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of providing loans, making investments in shares and securities and does not

have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and accordingto the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of currents assets, and hence reporting under clause (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause (iii) (a) of the Order are not

applicable to it.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the loans are repayable on demand and schedule of payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipts are regular during the year

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is overdue in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause (iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to Related parties (as defined in Section 2(76) of the Act) which are repayable on demand. Required details in respect thereof a re as follows:

Particulars All parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate number of loans /advances in nature of loans Repayable on demand (A) 79,159.77 Nil 48,297.56 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Total (A) + (B) 79,159.77 Nil 48,297.56 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% Nil 61.01%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the loans given, and investments made. Furtherthe Company has not given guarantees or provided security.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, provident fund, employee state insurance Goods and Services Tax, and other statutory dues as may be applicable to it and the extent of the arrears of outstanding Statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned were not for a period of more than six months from the date, they become payable.

As informed, the provisions of provident fund, employee state insurance and Goods and Services Tax a re currently not applicable to the Company

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions recorded in the books of account which reflected income surrendered or disclosed during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender or financial institutions during the year. The Company does not have any borrowings from banks, or from Government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender

(c) The Company has neither taken any term loan during the year nor there are unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year; hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any joint ventures or associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any joint ventures or associates.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments or term loans and hence reporting underthis clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) There is no instance, during the year under consideration that necessitates reporting in Form ADT- 4

(c) There are no instances of whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable for all transactions with the related parties and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The Company has engaged a firm of Chartered Accountants to carry out internal audit and who submit their report to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors

(b) The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them

xvi. (a) In our Opinion, the Company being a non-deposit taking non-systematically important Non- Banking Financial Company and is required to be registered under Section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has duly obtained the required registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India hence Para 3(xvi)(c) and Para 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses of Rs 1187.19 thousand during the current financial and there were no cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company duringthe year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under {Para 3(xx)(a)} and {Pa ra3(xx)(b)} of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. Reporting under clause xxi of the Order is not applicable at the standalone level