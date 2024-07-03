iifl-logo-icon 1
Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Share Price

7.68
(-4.95%)
Dec 30, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.68
  • Day's High7.68
  • 52 Wk High8.08
  • Prev. Close8.08
  • Day's Low7.68
  • 52 Wk Low 3.91
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.73
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.68

Prev. Close

8.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.68

Day's Low

7.68

52 Week's High

8.08

52 Week's Low

3.91

Book Value

9.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.81%

Non-Promoter- 81.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.11

0.08

0.06

-0.07

Net Worth

9.92

10.11

10.09

9.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-6.6

-1.2

2.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.59

0.53

0.55

0.48

0.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.59

0.53

0.55

0.48

0.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.01

0.01

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0.06

0.18

0.14

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jitendra Kumar Goyal

Independent Director

Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal

Independent Director

Ritu Agarwal

Additional Director

Pooja Kalanouria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Mohta

Additional Director

Manisha Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd

Summary

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29th January 1990 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. On 27th March 1996, the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a fresh Certificate for change in the name of Company from Scintilla Commercial & Credit Private Limited to Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited. The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company operates in the State of West Bengal and specialise in providing financial services. At present, the Company provides an easy solution for financing and loans to corporates and individuals. It is engaged in trading of shares and securities of various companies in the capital markets. It also offer shares to individuals and corporate entities.
Company FAQs

What is the Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd share price today?

The Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd is ₹7.70 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd is ₹3.91 and ₹8.08 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd?

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.64%, 3 Years at -4.25%, 1 Year at 78.60%, 6 Month at 43.55%, 3 Month at 33.80% and 1 Month at 37.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.19 %

