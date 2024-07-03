Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.68
Prev. Close₹8.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.68
Day's Low₹7.68
52 Week's High₹8.08
52 Week's Low₹3.91
Book Value₹9.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.11
0.08
0.06
-0.07
Net Worth
9.92
10.11
10.09
9.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-6.6
-1.2
2.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.59
0.53
0.55
0.48
0.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.59
0.53
0.55
0.48
0.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.01
0.01
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0.06
0.18
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jitendra Kumar Goyal
Independent Director
Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal
Independent Director
Ritu Agarwal
Additional Director
Pooja Kalanouria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Mohta
Additional Director
Manisha Khandelwal
Summary
Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29th January 1990 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. On 27th March 1996, the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a fresh Certificate for change in the name of Company from Scintilla Commercial & Credit Private Limited to Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited. The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company operates in the State of West Bengal and specialise in providing financial services. At present, the Company provides an easy solution for financing and loans to corporates and individuals. It is engaged in trading of shares and securities of various companies in the capital markets. It also offer shares to individuals and corporate entities.
The Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd is ₹7.70 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd is ₹3.91 and ₹8.08 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.64%, 3 Years at -4.25%, 1 Year at 78.60%, 6 Month at 43.55%, 3 Month at 33.80% and 1 Month at 37.39%.
