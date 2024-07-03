iifl-logo-icon 1
Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.68
(-4.95%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.47

0.39

0.41

0.46

0.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.47

0.39

0.41

0.46

0.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.01

0

Total Income

0.47

0.39

0.41

0.47

0.35

Total Expenditure

0.29

0.19

0.22

0.21

0.4

PBIDT

0.18

0.2

0.19

0.26

-0.05

Interest

0.04

0.05

0.01

0

0

PBDT

0.14

0.15

0.18

0.26

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.04

0.05

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.11

0.11

0.13

0.21

-0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.02

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.11

0.11

0.13

0.19

-0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.11

0.11

0.13

0.19

-0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.11

0.11

0.13

0.21

-0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.29

51.28

46.34

56.52

-14.7

PBDTM(%)

29.78

38.46

43.9

56.52

-14.7

PATM(%)

23.4

28.2

31.7

45.65

-11.76

Scintilla Comm: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd

