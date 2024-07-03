Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.47
0.39
0.41
0.46
0.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.47
0.39
0.41
0.46
0.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.01
0
Total Income
0.47
0.39
0.41
0.47
0.35
Total Expenditure
0.29
0.19
0.22
0.21
0.4
PBIDT
0.18
0.2
0.19
0.26
-0.05
Interest
0.04
0.05
0.01
0
0
PBDT
0.14
0.15
0.18
0.26
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.04
0.05
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
0.11
0.13
0.21
-0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.02
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.11
0.11
0.13
0.19
-0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.11
0.11
0.13
0.19
-0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
0.11
0.13
0.21
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.29
51.28
46.34
56.52
-14.7
PBDTM(%)
29.78
38.46
43.9
56.52
-14.7
PATM(%)
23.4
28.2
31.7
45.65
-11.76
No Record Found
