Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

7.68
(-4.95%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.11

0.08

0.06

-0.07

Net Worth

9.92

10.11

10.09

9.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0.81

0.77

0.72

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

10.75

10.9

10.83

9.96

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.64

4.39

4.83

3.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.08

0.08

0.08

Networking Capital

0.34

0.21

0.21

0.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0.16

0.16

0.12

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.09

0.06

0.06

0.03

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0.17

0.6

0.08

0.08

Total Assets

3.25

5.28

5.2

4.22

