Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.11
0.08
0.06
-0.07
Net Worth
9.92
10.11
10.09
9.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0.81
0.77
0.72
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
10.75
10.9
10.83
9.96
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.64
4.39
4.83
3.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.08
0.08
0.08
Networking Capital
0.34
0.21
0.21
0.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.16
0.16
0.12
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.06
0.06
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.17
0.6
0.08
0.08
Total Assets
3.25
5.28
5.2
4.22
