Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Half Yearly Results

7.68
(-4.95%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

0.29

0.31

0.28

0.25

0.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.29

0.31

0.28

0.25

0.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Other Income

-0.04

0.05

0.01

0

0.06

Total Income

0.25

0.35

0.29

0.26

0.32

Total Expenditure

2.52

0.24

0.33

0.15

0.38

PBIDT

-2.28

0.11

-0.04

0.1

-0.07

Interest

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.03

0.03

PBDT

-2.3

0.08

-0.07

0.07

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

0.04

-0.01

0.02

-0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.03

0

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.26

0.07

-0.06

0.05

-0.08

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

0.02

-0.02

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.24

0.05

-0.04

0.05

-0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.04

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.2

0.05

-0.04

0.05

-0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.07

0

0.05

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-786.2

35.48

-14.28

40

-25.92

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-779.31

22.58

-21.42

20

-29.62

