Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0.29
0.31
0.28
0.25
0.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.29
0.31
0.28
0.25
0.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Other Income
-0.04
0.05
0.01
0
0.06
Total Income
0.25
0.35
0.29
0.26
0.32
Total Expenditure
2.52
0.24
0.33
0.15
0.38
PBIDT
-2.28
0.11
-0.04
0.1
-0.07
Interest
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.03
PBDT
-2.3
0.08
-0.07
0.07
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
0.04
-0.01
0.02
-0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.03
0
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.26
0.07
-0.06
0.05
-0.08
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
0.02
-0.02
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.24
0.05
-0.04
0.05
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.04
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.2
0.05
-0.04
0.05
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.07
0
0.05
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-786.2
35.48
-14.28
40
-25.92
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-779.31
22.58
-21.42
20
-29.62
