Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Company Summary

7.3
(-4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Summary

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29th January 1990 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. On 27th March 1996, the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a fresh Certificate for change in the name of Company from Scintilla Commercial & Credit Private Limited to Scintilla Commercial & Credit Limited. The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company operates in the State of West Bengal and specialise in providing financial services. At present, the Company provides an easy solution for financing and loans to corporates and individuals. It is engaged in trading of shares and securities of various companies in the capital markets. It also offer shares to individuals and corporate entities.

