Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Scooters India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March 2023 and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended 31st March 2023, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

1. Kind attention is drawn to Point No. 2(ii) of Note No. 1, The company has ceased to be a going concern entity and financial statement of company for the current FY 2022-23 has been prepared on the "Non going concern basis".

2. Kind attention is drawn to Point No. 2(x) of Note No. 1, The company has made no contribution against Provident fund, Gratuity and Leave encashment liability after 31.03.2021.

3. Kind attention is drawn to Note No. 21 regarding trade payables of Rs. 533.14 lacs, the details of name and respective amount payable is neither ascertainable nor produced before the auditor by the company.

4. Kind attention is drawn to Note No. 23, regarding advance and deposit (Other Current Liabilities) of Rs. 33.79 lacs, the details of name and respective amount payable is neither ascertainable nor produced before the auditor by the company.

5. Kind attention is drawn to Note No. 36, regarding various contingent liabilities and commitments, the figures and amount involved as on date is neither updated nor confirmed by the management and its consequent affects over the financial statement of the company.

6. Kind attention is drawn to Note No. 46 regarding sanction of loan from Govt of India of Rs. 20.00 crore received during FY 2013-14, against which company has repaid only 4.00 Crore only and defaulted for balance 16.00 crores. balance 57.00 crore is payable by the company to Govt. of India.

7. Kind attention is drawn to Note No. 46, company has received loan of 41.00 crores (@13.50%) on 29.08.2021 (out of total sanction loan of Rs. 65.12 crores) to discharge the pending liabilities and to repay back from the sales proceeds of the assets of the company. Rs 41.00 crore along with Interest still to be repaid against the said loan to Govt of India.

8. Kind attention is drawn to Note No. 51, regarding letter no 3(1)/2020-PE-VI, dated 28.01.2021 issued by the Govt. of India, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Department of Heavy Industry, New Delhi, consequent there upon the total land about 147.499 acre has been returned back to UPSIDA on 01.12.2022.

Our Opinion is not modified on the above matter. Key Audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the financial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statement as a whole, and in forming of our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. There are huge balances lying outstanding and recoverable against trade receivables, advances, security deposits and others receivables, the name wise, age wise and respective amounts details thereof are not provided by the company, therefore the possibilities of recovery and amount thereof is indeterminate and its consequential affect over the financial statement.

Our Opinion is not modified on the above matter Other Matters

1. The balance lying with the LIC of India is Rs. 8.74 crore against gratuity and leave encashment but neither the actuarial valuation of the same has been done nor any maturity valuation certificate of the same has been received from the LIC of India.

2. The Bank Guarantee of Rs. 1,00,000.00 was given by "Maarz Mechatronics Pvt Ltd." against vehicle provided by the company to them. The said bank guarantee expired on 18/12/2019. Neither the said vehicle was returned by Maarz Mechatronics Pvt Ltd to the company nor company has encashed the Bank guarantee and recovered the amount.

3. Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Department of Heavy Industry, New Delhi letter no 3(1)/2020-PE-VI, dated 28.01.2021 issued by the Govt. of India, has ordered for the closure of the company but shares of the company has not yet delisted from Bombay Stock Exchange and trade mark & brand of Vikram and Vijay super has not yet been sold out till the end of financial year 31.03.2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Information Other Than the Financial Statements and Auditors Reports Thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report, Management Discussion

& Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, The Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also a) Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusions, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, under section 143(3) (i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or condition may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern. e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair representation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit finding including any significant deficiencies in Internal Control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the division so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance sheets, the statement of profit and loss dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act f) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. g) With respect to the other matter to be include in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordance to the explanation given to us: i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Financial Statements. (Refer note no. 36 to the financial statements). ii. The company has not made provisions as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term controls contracts. The company does not any derivate contract. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor education and Protection Fund by the company.

2. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

3. As required by sub section 143 (5) of the Act, we give in "Annexure C" a statement on the matters specified by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the company.

For S. Srivastava & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 004570C

(Sudarshan Kumar Vij) M.N. 007859 Partner UDIN NO. 23007859BGRDDU9401

Place: Lucknow Date: 29/05/2023

Annexure A referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Scooters India Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2023.

On the basis of such tests as we considered appropriate to apply, the information and explanations rendered to us by the management during the course of audit, we report as under: -

(i) (a) After closure of the company, there is no fixed assets remains in the company therefore no fixed assets register showing quantitative details and situation of fixed assets as required by the Companies Act, 2013 is required. (b) After closure of the company, there is no fixed assets remains in the company except brand of Vikram and Vijay Super therefore, no physical verification of the fixed assets was conducted by the company. (c) The leased deed of the land over which the factory was situated has handed over back to UPSIDA and no other title deeds of any other immovable properties are held in the name of the company. (ii) All the operations of the company has been suspended and closed and no inventory has been left nor the physical verification of any inventory has been conducted at by the management (iii) There is no loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been granted by the Company. (iv) There is no loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.Thus, paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (v) The company has not accepted any deposits from public, hence the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company. (vi) All the operations of the company has been suspended and closed therefore no cost records for the financial year 2022-23 as prescribed under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013. Due to closure of the company operations, Cost Audit was not conducted at Company. As a result, Cost Audit report for the FY 2022-23 was not available. (vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues Other than the above and according to the information and explanation given to us, no other undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, except as stated below:- (b) As informed to us, the following dues have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes: - Sl. Name of the Name of the Forum where Period No. Statue Dues disputes are pending Kerala State Sales Commissioner of 1992-93, Sales Tax Tax Commercial Taxes 1993-94 & 1994-95 State Sales Entry Tax Commissioner of 1997-98 to Tax and Penalty Commercial Taxes 2006-07 Tax State Sales Entry Tax Tribunal 2003-04, Tax and Penalty 2004-05 & Tax 2005-07 Income Tax Income tax Dy. Commissioner FY 2001-02 Act of Income Tax to 2008-09, Range VI, Lucknow 2013-14 & 2015-16 Assam State Sales Commissioner of 1997-98 Sales Tax Tax Commercial Taxes (17-04- Authority 1997) Entry Tax, State Sales Commissioner of 2005-06 Rajasthan Tax Commercial Taxes J & K Sales State Sales Commissioner of 2010-11 Tax Tax Commercial Taxes Authority (viii) The Company has been sanctioned a Planned loan of Rs. 20 cr. and Closure activity Loan of Rs 65.12 Crores by Govt. of India, out of which Rs. 20 Crore planned loan received on 2013-14 and Rs. 41.00 crore Closure activity received during the year 2020-21. Out of which the company has repaid only 4.00 Crore planned loan to Govt of India and remaining Rs. 16.00 crore is pending for payment. And out of 41.00 crore Closure activity Loan, total amount along interest is pending for payment. (ix) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offering (including debt instruments). (x) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that neither any fraud by the Company nor by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. (xi) The Company has paid /provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable. (xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For S. Srivastava & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 004570C

Sudarshan Kumar Vij Place: Lucknow (Partner) Date: 29/05/2023 M. No. 007859 UDIN NO. 23007859BGRDDU9401

Annexure B referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Scooters India Limited on the financial statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2023

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Scooters India Limited as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of the internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. According to the information and explanations given to us and on our audit, the following control deficiencies have been identified in operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting as at 31st March 2023; 1. The system of recovery proceeds out of the sales of assets of the company has not been closely controlled. A material weakness is a deficiency or a combination of deficiencies in internal financial control over financial reporting such that there is reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companies annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on timely basis.

Opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects/ probable effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of the internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial control over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. . We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of March, 31st 2023 standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company and these material weakness does not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the company.

For S. Srivastava & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 004570C

(Sudarshan Kumar Vij) M.N. 007859 Partner UDIN NO. 23007859BGRDDU9401 Place: Lucknow Date: 29/05/2023

ANNEXURE "C" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Directions indicating the areas to be examined by the Auditors during the course of audit of annual accounts of the Scooters India Limited, for the year 2022-23 issued by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

S.no. Direction Comments of Auditor 1 Whether the company has system . in place to process all the accounting transaction through IT System? If yes, the implication of processing of accounting transaction outside IT System on the integrity of the accounts along with financial implications, if any, may be stated The company has IT System in place and all the accounting process are processed through Tally ERP on Cloud. All the accounting transactions are processed through IT System only. No transactions are processed outside the IT System, having any adverse financial implications. 2 Whether there is any restructuring . of an existing loans or cases of waiver / write off of debt / loan / interest etc. made by lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loans? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. There is no case of restructuring of any existing loan as well as there is no case of waiver / written off any debt/ loan / interest made by lender was found. 3 Whether funds received / . receivable for specific skills from the central / state agencies where properly accounted for / utilized as per its terms and conditions? List the cases of deviation. The company has not received any fund from Govt of India during FY 2022-23.

For S. Srivastava & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 004570C

(Sudarshan Kumar Vij) M.N. 007859 Partner UDIN NO. 23007859BGRDDU9401 Date: 29/05/2023

I. Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated.

The company has IT System in place and all the accounting process are processed through Tally ERP on cloud. All the accounting transactions are processed through IT system only. No transactions are processed outside the IT system, having any adverse financial implications.

II. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company).

There is no case of restructuring of any existing loan as well as there is no case of waiver/ written off any debt/ loan/ interest made by lender was found.

Ill. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/ utilized as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation.

The company has not received any fund from Govt. of India during the FY 2022-23.

Sub-Direction under section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013- Nil

COMMENTS OF THE CONTROLLER AND AUDITOR GENERAL OF INDIA UNDER SECTION 143(6) (B) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SCOOTERS INDIA LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023.

The preparation of financial statements of Scooters India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023 in accordance with the financial reporting framework prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) is the responsibility of the management of the Company. The statutory auditor appointed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under Section 139(5) of the Act is responsible for expressing opinion on the financial statements under section 143 of the Act based on independent audit in accordance with the standards on auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act. This is stated to have been done by them vide their Audit Report dated 29 May 2023. I, on behalf of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India have decided not to conduct the supplementary audit of the financial statements of Scooters India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023 under section 143(6)(a) of the Act.

For and on behalf of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India