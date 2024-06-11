Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,713.25
|30.26
|3,99,707.85
|3,877.8
|0.98
|36,697.5
|2,671.16
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
1,020.75
|66.11
|3,74,501.35
|2,126.4
|1.25
|20,108.72
|90.37
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,698.3
|31.31
|3,35,541.38
|2,038.21
|0.75
|25,108.97
|420.56
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
9,472.2
|35.31
|2,64,444.65
|1,936
|0.84
|11,178.33
|890.48
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
4,828.95
|35.29
|1,32,318.31
|983.31
|1.06
|4,121.36
|572.73
