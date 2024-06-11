iifl-logo-icon 1
Scooters India Ltd Balance Sheet

78.8
(9.99%)
Jun 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

87.27

87.27

87.27

87.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-78.43

-79.19

-86.77

-37.25

Net Worth

8.83

8.08

0.5

50.02

Minority Interest

Debt

57

57.03

57.03

16.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

65.84

65.11

57.53

66.05

Fixed Assets

0

0.05

17.5

19.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.53

1.74

-16.88

23.04

Inventories

0

0

26.55

31.53

Inventory Days

1,936.94

159.82

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0

0.09

0.13

Debtor Days

6.56

0.65

Other Current Assets

21.11

19.37

20.85

11.89

Sundry Creditors

-5.33

-6.19

-13.74

-6.29

Creditor Days

1,002.39

31.88

Other Current Liabilities

-16.47

-11.44

-50.63

-14.22

Cash

66.39

63.33

56.93

23.35

Total Assets

65.85

65.12

57.55

66.05

