Scooters India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
87.27
87.27
87.27
87.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-78.43
-79.19
-86.77
-37.25
Net Worth
8.83
8.08
0.5
50.02
Minority Interest
Debt
57
57.03
57.03
16.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.84
65.11
57.53
66.05
Fixed Assets
0
0.05
17.5
19.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.53
1.74
-16.88
23.04
Inventories
0
0
26.55
31.53
Inventory Days
1,936.94
159.82
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0
0.09
0.13
Debtor Days
6.56
0.65
Other Current Assets
21.11
19.37
20.85
11.89
Sundry Creditors
-5.33
-6.19
-13.74
-6.29
Creditor Days
1,002.39
31.88
Other Current Liabilities
-16.47
-11.44
-50.63
-14.22
Cash
66.39
63.33
56.93
23.35
Total Assets
65.85
65.12
57.55
66.05
