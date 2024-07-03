iifl-logo-icon 1
Scooters India Ltd Share Price

78.8
(9.99%)
Jun 11, 2024

  • Open78.8
  • Day's High78.8
  • 52 Wk High91.28
  • Prev. Close71.64
  • Day's Low78.8
  • 52 Wk Low 28.7
  • Turnover (lac)42.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)687.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Scooters India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

78.8

Prev. Close

71.64

Turnover(Lac.)

42.92

Day's High

78.8

Day's Low

78.8

52 Week's High

91.28

52 Week's Low

28.7

Book Value

-2.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

687.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Scooters India Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Nov, 2023

Scooters India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Scooters India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.87%

Non-Promoter- 3.88%

Institutions: 3.88%

Non-Institutions: 2.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Scooters India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

87.27

87.27

87.27

87.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-78.43

-79.19

-86.77

-37.25

Net Worth

8.83

8.08

0.5

50.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5

72

50.45

96.44

yoy growth (%)

-93.05

42.7

-47.67

-30.66

Raw materials

-5.3

-55.87

-45.1

-66.32

As % of sales

106

77.59

89.38

68.77

Employee costs

-27.96

-20.53

-23.19

-30.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-48.64

-15.72

-18.62

-8.79

Depreciation

-2.16

-2.06

-1.75

-1.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.25

Working capital

-5.34

-16.58

-45.49

-10.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.05

42.7

-47.67

-30.66

Op profit growth

223.33

-31.12

115.66

1,933.99

EBIT growth

209.35

-12.78

125.84

-212.06

Net profit growth

209.35

-15.55

105.72

-265.06

No Record Found

Scooters India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,713.25

30.263,99,707.853,877.80.9836,697.52,671.16

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

1,020.75

66.113,74,501.352,126.41.2520,108.7290.37

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,698.3

31.313,35,541.382,038.210.7525,108.97420.56

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

9,472.2

35.312,64,444.651,9360.8411,178.33890.48

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

4,828.95

35.291,32,318.31983.311.064,121.36572.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Scooters India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Shrivastav

Non Exec.Direc./Part Time Off.Direc./Nominee-Govt

Arun Kumar Diwan

Non Exec.Direc./Part Time Off.Direc./Nominee-Govt

Sushma Batra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scooters India Ltd

Summary

Scooters India Ltd, a public sector undertaking, was incorporated on September 7, 1992. The company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles and spare-parts (Automobile). They design, develop, manufacture and market a range of conventional and non-conventional fuel driven three-wheelers. They also possess the world right of the trade name LAMBRETTA/ LAMBRO. The company has been a pioneer in bringing out various models of 3-wheelers running on diesel, electric and CNG for application as both passengers and load carrier versions. They have played an important role in popularizing of 3-wheelers of larger capacities in the country.The company an ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001 certified has their manufacturing facilities located at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. They have their own marketing network of Regional Sales Offices all over India, catering to customers requirements in the areas of sales and servicesThe company make various types of three wheelers, which includes Vikram 450D, Vikram 410G, Vikram 600G, Vikram 750D, Vikram 750D (WC) and Vikram EV. Vikram 750D and Vikram 450D is used as a passenger carrier, load carrier and delivery van. These products are designed for local transportation. Vikram EV is an electrical three wheeler.The company was established for the manufacture of scooters, mopeds, motorcycles and their components. The company bought over plant, machinery, design, drawing, documentation, copyrights etc. lock, stock and barrel f
Company FAQs

What is the Scooters India Ltd share price today?

The Scooters India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Scooters India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scooters India Ltd is ₹687.71 Cr. as of 11 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Scooters India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Scooters India Ltd is 0 and -30.84 as of 11 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Scooters India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scooters India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scooters India Ltd is ₹28.7 and ₹91.28 as of 11 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Scooters India Ltd?

Scooters India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.80%, 3 Years at 26.31%, 1 Year at 164.34%, 6 Month at 26.18%, 3 Month at 15.64% and 1 Month at 28.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Scooters India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Scooters India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 93.87 %
Institutions - 3.88 %
Public - 2.25 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Scooters India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

