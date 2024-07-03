SectorAutomobile
Open₹78.8
Prev. Close₹71.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.92
Day's High₹78.8
Day's Low₹78.8
52 Week's High₹91.28
52 Week's Low₹28.7
Book Value₹-2.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)687.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
87.27
87.27
87.27
87.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-78.43
-79.19
-86.77
-37.25
Net Worth
8.83
8.08
0.5
50.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5
72
50.45
96.44
yoy growth (%)
-93.05
42.7
-47.67
-30.66
Raw materials
-5.3
-55.87
-45.1
-66.32
As % of sales
106
77.59
89.38
68.77
Employee costs
-27.96
-20.53
-23.19
-30.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-48.64
-15.72
-18.62
-8.79
Depreciation
-2.16
-2.06
-1.75
-1.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.25
Working capital
-5.34
-16.58
-45.49
-10.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.05
42.7
-47.67
-30.66
Op profit growth
223.33
-31.12
115.66
1,933.99
EBIT growth
209.35
-12.78
125.84
-212.06
Net profit growth
209.35
-15.55
105.72
-265.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,713.25
|30.26
|3,99,707.85
|3,877.8
|0.98
|36,697.5
|2,671.16
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
1,020.75
|66.11
|3,74,501.35
|2,126.4
|1.25
|20,108.72
|90.37
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,698.3
|31.31
|3,35,541.38
|2,038.21
|0.75
|25,108.97
|420.56
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
9,472.2
|35.31
|2,64,444.65
|1,936
|0.84
|11,178.33
|890.48
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
4,828.95
|35.29
|1,32,318.31
|983.31
|1.06
|4,121.36
|572.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Shrivastav
Non Exec.Direc./Part Time Off.Direc./Nominee-Govt
Arun Kumar Diwan
Non Exec.Direc./Part Time Off.Direc./Nominee-Govt
Sushma Batra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Scooters India Ltd
Summary
Scooters India Ltd, a public sector undertaking, was incorporated on September 7, 1992. The company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles and spare-parts (Automobile). They design, develop, manufacture and market a range of conventional and non-conventional fuel driven three-wheelers. They also possess the world right of the trade name LAMBRETTA/ LAMBRO. The company has been a pioneer in bringing out various models of 3-wheelers running on diesel, electric and CNG for application as both passengers and load carrier versions. They have played an important role in popularizing of 3-wheelers of larger capacities in the country.The company an ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001 certified has their manufacturing facilities located at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. They have their own marketing network of Regional Sales Offices all over India, catering to customers requirements in the areas of sales and servicesThe company make various types of three wheelers, which includes Vikram 450D, Vikram 410G, Vikram 600G, Vikram 750D, Vikram 750D (WC) and Vikram EV. Vikram 750D and Vikram 450D is used as a passenger carrier, load carrier and delivery van. These products are designed for local transportation. Vikram EV is an electrical three wheeler.The company was established for the manufacture of scooters, mopeds, motorcycles and their components. The company bought over plant, machinery, design, drawing, documentation, copyrights etc. lock, stock and barrel f
Read More
The Scooters India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scooters India Ltd is ₹687.71 Cr. as of 11 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Scooters India Ltd is 0 and -30.84 as of 11 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scooters India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scooters India Ltd is ₹28.7 and ₹91.28 as of 11 Jun ‘24
Scooters India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.80%, 3 Years at 26.31%, 1 Year at 164.34%, 6 Month at 26.18%, 3 Month at 15.64% and 1 Month at 28.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.