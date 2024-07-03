Summary

Scooters India Ltd, a public sector undertaking, was incorporated on September 7, 1992. The company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles and spare-parts (Automobile). They design, develop, manufacture and market a range of conventional and non-conventional fuel driven three-wheelers. They also possess the world right of the trade name LAMBRETTA/ LAMBRO. The company has been a pioneer in bringing out various models of 3-wheelers running on diesel, electric and CNG for application as both passengers and load carrier versions. They have played an important role in popularizing of 3-wheelers of larger capacities in the country.The company an ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001 certified has their manufacturing facilities located at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. They have their own marketing network of Regional Sales Offices all over India, catering to customers requirements in the areas of sales and servicesThe company make various types of three wheelers, which includes Vikram 450D, Vikram 410G, Vikram 600G, Vikram 750D, Vikram 750D (WC) and Vikram EV. Vikram 750D and Vikram 450D is used as a passenger carrier, load carrier and delivery van. These products are designed for local transportation. Vikram EV is an electrical three wheeler.The company was established for the manufacture of scooters, mopeds, motorcycles and their components. The company bought over plant, machinery, design, drawing, documentation, copyrights etc. lock, stock and barrel f

