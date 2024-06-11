Scooters India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-48.64
-15.72
-18.62
-8.79
Depreciation
-2.16
-2.06
-1.75
-1.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.25
Working capital
-5.34
-16.58
-45.49
-10.5
Other operating items
Operating
-56.16
-34.37
-65.86
-21.19
Capital expenditure
0
2.81
9.59
1.54
Free cash flow
-56.16
-31.56
-56.26
-19.65
Equity raised
-75.37
-35.32
5.95
25.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
73.06
33.92
23.02
43.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-58.47
-32.96
-27.29
49.41
