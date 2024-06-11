iifl-logo-icon 1
Scooters India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

78.8
(9.99%)
Jun 11, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-48.64

-15.72

-18.62

-8.79

Depreciation

-2.16

-2.06

-1.75

-1.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.25

Working capital

-5.34

-16.58

-45.49

-10.5

Other operating items

Operating

-56.16

-34.37

-65.86

-21.19

Capital expenditure

0

2.81

9.59

1.54

Free cash flow

-56.16

-31.56

-56.26

-19.65

Equity raised

-75.37

-35.32

5.95

25.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

73.06

33.92

23.02

43.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-58.47

-32.96

-27.29

49.41

