Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5
72
50.45
96.44
yoy growth (%)
-93.05
42.7
-47.67
-30.66
Raw materials
-5.3
-55.87
-45.1
-66.32
As % of sales
106
77.59
89.38
68.77
Employee costs
-27.96
-20.53
-23.19
-30.91
As % of sales
559.04
28.51
45.97
32.05
Other costs
-22.58
-11.33
-4.99
-9.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
451.51
15.73
9.89
10.15
Operating profit
-50.85
-15.72
-22.83
-10.58
OPM
-1,016.56
-21.84
-45.25
-10.97
Depreciation
-2.16
-2.06
-1.75
-1.64
Interest expense
0
0
-0.59
-0.8
Other income
4.37
2.07
6.55
4.24
Profit before tax
-48.64
-15.72
-18.62
-8.79
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.25
Tax rate
0
0
0
2.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-48.64
-15.72
-18.62
-9.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-48.64
-15.72
-18.62
-9.05
yoy growth (%)
209.35
-15.55
105.72
-265.06
NPM
-972.32
-21.83
-36.9
-9.38
