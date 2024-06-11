iifl-logo-icon 1
Scooters India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

78.8
(9.99%)
Jun 11, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5

72

50.45

96.44

yoy growth (%)

-93.05

42.7

-47.67

-30.66

Raw materials

-5.3

-55.87

-45.1

-66.32

As % of sales

106

77.59

89.38

68.77

Employee costs

-27.96

-20.53

-23.19

-30.91

As % of sales

559.04

28.51

45.97

32.05

Other costs

-22.58

-11.33

-4.99

-9.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

451.51

15.73

9.89

10.15

Operating profit

-50.85

-15.72

-22.83

-10.58

OPM

-1,016.56

-21.84

-45.25

-10.97

Depreciation

-2.16

-2.06

-1.75

-1.64

Interest expense

0

0

-0.59

-0.8

Other income

4.37

2.07

6.55

4.24

Profit before tax

-48.64

-15.72

-18.62

-8.79

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.25

Tax rate

0

0

0

2.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-48.64

-15.72

-18.62

-9.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-48.64

-15.72

-18.62

-9.05

yoy growth (%)

209.35

-15.55

105.72

-265.06

NPM

-972.32

-21.83

-36.9

-9.38

