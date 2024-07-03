Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Summary

Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (Previously Known as Mahaan lmpex Limited) was incorporated on October 15, 1982. The name of the Company was later on, changed from Mahaan lmpex Limited to Seacoast Shipping Services Limited on May 18, 2020. The Company, is a young, progressive organisation providing single window logistics services to exporters and importers. The Company started as a freight forwarders and shipping agents in year 2005 and later stepped into complete logistics solution under one roof and mainly handled agro cargo and liquid cargo in 2007. Since then, it has been working as an International Ship Operator of Modern Dry Bulk Vessels for the past 2 years now.The Company offer logistics and specialized project transportation services. The project transportation services involve logistics of Over Dimensional/ Over Weight Consignments where also several new operators have started offering the same services, thereby increasing competition.Every year, the Company carry around 5.0 million mt of bulk /and unitised cargo across the oceans. As a specialist in spot business, it focus fully on dry bulk logistics and Container Freight Forwarding along with Inland Road Logistics. The business of transportation is in the hands of operators both in organized as well as in unorganized sector. A large portion of transportation business is undertaken conventionally by operators in unorganized sector. The Company being an operator in organized sector has to compete with operators in unorganized sector. The Company has proven capabilities and competency to offer domestic and International Surface transportation, complex logistics solutions for Over Dimensional Consignments by multi modal routes and international freight forwarding services to its customers. The Company is also providing innovative logistics solutions to customers with value addition in its services. Today, it has grown into a total multimodal logistics provider offering seam-less services from the transportation of cargo till export.As on 1st April, 2020, Safal Constructions (India) Pvt. Ltd. was the Promoter of the Company, but during Financial Year 2020-21, Mr. Manishkumar Raichand Shah and Mr. Sameer Amit Shah acquired the Shares by way of Takeover Offer and became the Promoters of the Company.