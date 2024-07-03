iifl-logo-icon 1
Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Share Price

3.78
(-3.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.86
  • Day's High3.92
  • 52 Wk High7.49
  • Prev. Close3.9
  • Day's Low3.76
  • 52 Wk Low 3.2
  • Turnover (lac)63.81
  • P/E9.51
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.36
  • EPS0.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)203.62
  • Div. Yield0
Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.03%

Non-Promoter- 99.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

33.67

33.67

33.67

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.33

14.04

11.43

1.15

Net Worth

62

47.71

45.1

3.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

243.15

0.52

1.29

1.74

yoy growth (%)

46,274.3

-59.46

-25.93

413.07

Raw materials

0

-0.4

-1.24

-1.35

As % of sales

0

77.49

96.39

77.53

Employee costs

-1.17

-0.05

-0.07

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.82

0.05

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-3.73

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

62.14

1.89

0.24

0.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46,274.3

-59.46

-25.93

413.07

Op profit growth

-28,781.88

-24.96

-22.79

219.31

EBIT growth

30,933.76

102.22

-5.68

74.26

Net profit growth

41,635.32

6.18

39.36

70.26

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

986.15

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.3

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.85

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.4

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Global Offshore Services Ltd

GLOBOFFS

121

0315.42-2.1707.2639.42

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Raichand Shah

Executive Director

Sameer Amit Shah

Director

Cheryl Manish Shah

Independent Director

Jaydeep Bakul Shah

Additional Director

Bhagwan Singh Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd

Summary

Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (Previously Known as Mahaan lmpex Limited) was incorporated on October 15, 1982. The name of the Company was later on, changed from Mahaan lmpex Limited to Seacoast Shipping Services Limited on May 18, 2020. The Company, is a young, progressive organisation providing single window logistics services to exporters and importers. The Company started as a freight forwarders and shipping agents in year 2005 and later stepped into complete logistics solution under one roof and mainly handled agro cargo and liquid cargo in 2007. Since then, it has been working as an International Ship Operator of Modern Dry Bulk Vessels for the past 2 years now.The Company offer logistics and specialized project transportation services. The project transportation services involve logistics of Over Dimensional/ Over Weight Consignments where also several new operators have started offering the same services, thereby increasing competition.Every year, the Company carry around 5.0 million mt of bulk /and unitised cargo across the oceans. As a specialist in spot business, it focus fully on dry bulk logistics and Container Freight Forwarding along with Inland Road Logistics. The business of transportation is in the hands of operators both in organized as well as in unorganized sector. A large portion of transportation business is undertaken conventionally by operators in unorganized sector. The Company being an operator in organized sector has to compete with operators
Company FAQs

What is the Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd share price today?

The Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd is ₹203.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd is 9.51 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd?

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.81%, 3 Years at -37.96%, 1 Year at 9.86%, 6 Month at -20.89%, 3 Month at -12.75% and 1 Month at -4.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.96 %

