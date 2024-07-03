Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShipping
Open₹3.86
Prev. Close₹3.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹63.81
Day's High₹3.92
Day's Low₹3.76
52 Week's High₹7.49
52 Week's Low₹3.2
Book Value₹2.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)203.62
P/E9.51
EPS0.41
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
33.67
33.67
33.67
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.33
14.04
11.43
1.15
Net Worth
62
47.71
45.1
3.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
243.15
0.52
1.29
1.74
yoy growth (%)
46,274.3
-59.46
-25.93
413.07
Raw materials
0
-0.4
-1.24
-1.35
As % of sales
0
77.49
96.39
77.53
Employee costs
-1.17
-0.05
-0.07
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.82
0.05
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-3.73
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
62.14
1.89
0.24
0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46,274.3
-59.46
-25.93
413.07
Op profit growth
-28,781.88
-24.96
-22.79
219.31
EBIT growth
30,933.76
102.22
-5.68
74.26
Net profit growth
41,635.32
6.18
39.36
70.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
986.15
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.3
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.85
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.4
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Global Offshore Services Ltd
GLOBOFFS
121
|0
|315.42
|-2.17
|0
|7.26
|39.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Raichand Shah
Executive Director
Sameer Amit Shah
Director
Cheryl Manish Shah
Independent Director
Jaydeep Bakul Shah
Additional Director
Bhagwan Singh Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd
Summary
Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (Previously Known as Mahaan lmpex Limited) was incorporated on October 15, 1982. The name of the Company was later on, changed from Mahaan lmpex Limited to Seacoast Shipping Services Limited on May 18, 2020. The Company, is a young, progressive organisation providing single window logistics services to exporters and importers. The Company started as a freight forwarders and shipping agents in year 2005 and later stepped into complete logistics solution under one roof and mainly handled agro cargo and liquid cargo in 2007. Since then, it has been working as an International Ship Operator of Modern Dry Bulk Vessels for the past 2 years now.The Company offer logistics and specialized project transportation services. The project transportation services involve logistics of Over Dimensional/ Over Weight Consignments where also several new operators have started offering the same services, thereby increasing competition.Every year, the Company carry around 5.0 million mt of bulk /and unitised cargo across the oceans. As a specialist in spot business, it focus fully on dry bulk logistics and Container Freight Forwarding along with Inland Road Logistics. The business of transportation is in the hands of operators both in organized as well as in unorganized sector. A large portion of transportation business is undertaken conventionally by operators in unorganized sector. The Company being an operator in organized sector has to compete with operators
Read More
The Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd is ₹203.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd is 9.51 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.81%, 3 Years at -37.96%, 1 Year at 9.86%, 6 Month at -20.89%, 3 Month at -12.75% and 1 Month at -4.88%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.