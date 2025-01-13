iifl-logo-icon 1
Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Balance Sheet

3.51
(-4.36%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

33.67

33.67

33.67

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.33

14.04

11.43

1.15

Net Worth

62

47.71

45.1

3.4

Minority Interest

Debt

28.37

22.51

20.55

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

90.37

70.22

65.65

3.4

Fixed Assets

0.04

0

0.06

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

90.32

70.17

65.5

3.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

150.27

194.54

93.31

0.64

Debtor Days

140.06

445.51

Other Current Assets

2.54

53.03

55.3

2.87

Sundry Creditors

-47.21

-169.94

-78.58

-0.06

Creditor Days

117.95

41.76

Other Current Liabilities

-15.28

-7.46

-4.53

-0.1

Cash

0.01

0.05

0.07

0.04

Total Assets

90.37

70.22

65.63

3.39

