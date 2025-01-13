Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
33.67
33.67
33.67
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.33
14.04
11.43
1.15
Net Worth
62
47.71
45.1
3.4
Minority Interest
Debt
28.37
22.51
20.55
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
90.37
70.22
65.65
3.4
Fixed Assets
0.04
0
0.06
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
90.32
70.17
65.5
3.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
150.27
194.54
93.31
0.64
Debtor Days
140.06
445.51
Other Current Assets
2.54
53.03
55.3
2.87
Sundry Creditors
-47.21
-169.94
-78.58
-0.06
Creditor Days
117.95
41.76
Other Current Liabilities
-15.28
-7.46
-4.53
-0.1
Cash
0.01
0.05
0.07
0.04
Total Assets
90.37
70.22
65.63
3.39
No Record Found
