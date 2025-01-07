iifl-logo-icon 1
Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.85
(2.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

243.15

0.52

1.29

1.74

yoy growth (%)

46,274.3

-59.46

-25.93

413.07

Raw materials

0

-0.4

-1.24

-1.35

As % of sales

0

77.49

96.39

77.53

Employee costs

-1.17

-0.05

-0.07

-0.13

As % of sales

0.48

10.06

5.91

7.47

Other costs

-226.22

-0.12

-0.04

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.03

22.91

3.34

20.42

Operating profit

15.75

-0.05

-0.07

-0.09

OPM

6.47

-10.47

-5.65

-5.42

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.92

0

-5.9

0

Other income

0

0.12

0.11

0.13

Profit before tax

14.82

0.05

0.02

0.02

Taxes

-3.73

-0.02

0

0

Tax rate

-25.16

-47.61

0

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.09

0.02

0.02

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.09

0.02

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

41,635.32

6.18

39.36

70.26

NPM

4.56

5.07

1.93

1.02

