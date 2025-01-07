Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
243.15
0.52
1.29
1.74
yoy growth (%)
46,274.3
-59.46
-25.93
413.07
Raw materials
0
-0.4
-1.24
-1.35
As % of sales
0
77.49
96.39
77.53
Employee costs
-1.17
-0.05
-0.07
-0.13
As % of sales
0.48
10.06
5.91
7.47
Other costs
-226.22
-0.12
-0.04
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
93.03
22.91
3.34
20.42
Operating profit
15.75
-0.05
-0.07
-0.09
OPM
6.47
-10.47
-5.65
-5.42
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.92
0
-5.9
0
Other income
0
0.12
0.11
0.13
Profit before tax
14.82
0.05
0.02
0.02
Taxes
-3.73
-0.02
0
0
Tax rate
-25.16
-47.61
0
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.09
0.02
0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.09
0.02
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
41,635.32
6.18
39.36
70.26
NPM
4.56
5.07
1.93
1.02
