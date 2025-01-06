Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.82
0.05
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-3.73
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
62.14
1.89
0.24
0.49
Other operating items
Operating
73.23
1.89
0.24
0.49
Capital expenditure
0.06
-0.19
0
0.19
Free cash flow
73.29
1.7
0.24
0.68
Equity raised
32.9
2.23
2.17
2.14
Investing
0
0
-0.09
-0.01
Financing
20.55
0.47
0.78
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
126.74
4.41
3.11
3.12
