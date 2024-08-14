Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Kindly find the attached outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Kindly find the attached board meeting outcome.

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 4:30 P. M. at the registered address of the Company i.e. D-1202 Swati Crimson and Clover Shilaj Circle Sardar Patel Ring Road Ahmedabad - 380 054 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 4:30 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Saturday, 24th August, 2024 at 3:00 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at D-1202, Swati Crimson and Clover, Shilaj Circle, Sardar Patel Ring Road, Ahmedabad - 380 054 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 24th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 5:45 P. M. inter-alia, has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Kindly find the attached board meeting outcome. Kindly find the attached outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam With reference to captioned subject notice is hereby given under regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday 10th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 10th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 2:00 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at D-1202, Swati Crimson and Clover, Shilaj Circle, Sardar Patel Ring Road, Ahmedabad - 380 054 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 30th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at D- 1202, Swati Crimson and Clover, Shilaj Circle, Sardar Patel Ring Road, Ahmedabad - 380 054 which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:20 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 28 May 2024

Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 at the Registered Of??ice of the Company, which commenced at 4:00 P. M. and concluded at 5:00 P. M. inter-alia, has Recommended appointment of M/s. S S R V & Associated, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 135901W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023- 24 subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing General Meeting. Read less.. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 2:00 P. M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at D-1202 Swati Crimson and Clover Shilaj Circle Sardar Patel Ring Road Ahmedabad - 380 054 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 2:00 P. M. and concluded at 7:15 P. M. inter-alia, has considered and approved: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Appointment of Ms. Krina Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 27th March, 2024. Further, the information required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 3:00 P. M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at D-1202 Swati Crimson and Clover Shilaj Circle Sardar Patel Ring Road Ahmedabad - 380 054 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Seacoast Shipping Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 3:00 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 at 3:00 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at D-1202, Swati Crimson and Clover, Shilaj Circle, Sardar Patel Ring Road, Ahmedabad - 380 054 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024