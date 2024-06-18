Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. Kindly find the attached Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Kindly find outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 8th February, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Kindly find the attached Scrutinizer Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)