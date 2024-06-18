|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Jun 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 10th June, 2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday 12th July, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024) Kindly find the attached outcome and summary of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/07/2024) Kindly find the attached Scrutinizers Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12-07-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
|EGM
|17 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. Kindly find the attached Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Kindly find outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 8th February, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Kindly find the attached Scrutinizer Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
