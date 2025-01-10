To the Members of Sealmatic India Limited (Formerly known as Sealmatic India Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Sealmatic India Limited (Formerly known as Sealmatic India Private Limited) ( the Company ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements ).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules,2014 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ( SA s) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters:-

The key audit matters How the Matter was addressed in our audit Our Audit Approach: Valuation, Accuracy Completeness and disclosure pertaining to Inventories with reference to AS-2 Principal Audit ProceduresOur audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Inventories constitutes material component of financial statement. Correctness, completeness and valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. We assessed the Company s process regarding Maintenance of records, Valuation and accounting of transactions relating to Inventory as per the Accounting Standard 2. We have evaluated the design of Internal Controls relating to recording and valuation of Inventory. We have verified the compliance with the standard norms relating to production as framed and timely updated by the management. Product Development Cost - capitalized as internally generated Principal Audit Procedures performed: Product development costs are recognised as internally generated intangible assets when technical feasibility is established, the Company has committed technical and commercial resources and future economic benefits are assessed as probable Evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of internal controls system around the Company s assessment that the recorded costs meet the capitalisation criteria; Evaluated initiation of capitalisation of the product development costs including Company s controls over estimation of the future economic benefit of the projects; Costs capitalised during the year represents the material and personnel expenses viz. salaries, wages of personnel directly engaged in the projects during the development phase and expenditure on services that is directly attributable to the project such as professional fees engaged in the development phase. One of the criteria relating to future economic benefits being assessed as probable was evaluated by analyzing its estimated profitability. The assessment of the capitalisation criteria as set out in AS 26 Intangible Assets is made at an early stage of product development. It involves: Substantive procedures performed for costs incurred towards projects by using statistical sampling; Company s judgement to establish technical feasibility of the product; Analysed and determined the costs which are capitalized are directly attributable towards product development activities; and we have evaluated the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in view of the requirements as specified in the standard. Company s estimation of availability of committed technical and commercial resources; and Inherent challenges in predicting future economic benefits which must be assessed as probable for capitalisation to commence. There is a risk of development cost getting capitalised where the relevant criteria have not been met. Accordingly, we identified capitalisation of product development cost as a key audit matter. Refer note 1(f)(ii) to the financial statement.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

5. The Company s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. The Company s annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

7. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in this Board Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

8. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( the Order ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 19(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 05/04/2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 18(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 19(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our Separate Report in Annexure B to this report.

19. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 39(vii)(A) to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (intermediaries ) with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 39(vii)(B) to the financial statements no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity including foreign entity ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit, procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (i) and (ii) above contain any materials misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of Dividend.

As stated in Note no. 2.9 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

i) The company, is using an accounting software Oracle Netsuite, which is operated by third party software service provider, for maintaining its books of account. The Software company has certified that the audit trail is available throughout the year and there is no switch off or edit or disable option available in the said software.

Based on our examination, which include test checks, the said software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through out the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

ii) In respect of Payroll software, which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through out the year for the payroll transactions recorded in the said software. Further, for the period under audit, the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated through out the year for said software, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

iii) The Company records and maintains details of property plant and equipment register in excel sheet. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility not enable / available at the application layer in respect of maintenance of Property, Plant and Equipment throughout the year.

20. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor s Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the current year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to an Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sealmatic India Limited (Formerly known as Sealmatic India Private Limited) ( the Company ) on financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Company s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment in Microsoft Excel worksheet (refer Independent Auditors Report para no.19(f)(iii))

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not own any immovable property hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As disclosed in note no.39 (ii) of the Financial Statements, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us,the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year and accordingly clause3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any made investments in any.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments and has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured loans to employees and to other party in respect of which requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee, or security. The Company has not made any investments, and has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership during the year.

(A) The Company did not have subsidiary, joint venture and associates, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans and advances to employees and to one party as given below:

Aggregate amount during the year to Employees Rs.25.72 Lakhs Aggregate amount during the year to Others Rs.7.59 Lakhs Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date Employees Rs. 10.63 Lakhs Other Rs. 6.54 Lakhs

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion that the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

b) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are generally been regular as per stipulation.

c) In respect of interest on loan given to other party, the interest is charged and recovered as stipulated.

No interest has been charged or receivable on loans given to employees.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of S.185 and S.186 of the Act with respect to loans and investments.

(v) In our opinion and according to information given to us, the company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and rules framed there under to the extent applicable in respect of acceptance of deposits. We are informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) We have been informed that the company is not covered under the rules made by the Central Government of India in respect of the maintenance of cost records as has been specified under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. We have, therefore, not examined the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax ( GST ), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company and as disclosed in note no.39(ix) of the Financial Statements, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) As disclosed in note no.39(iv) of the Financial Statements, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate company or joint venture during the year and hence clause 3 (ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. However, the Company has raised funds during the previous financial year by way of public offer. The part of the funds were applied for the purpose during the previous year and in current financial year, for which they were raised. The amount of unutilized proceeds as at March 31, 2024 amounted to Rs.1263.12 Lakhs have been kept in short term fixed deposits and in current account as cash and cash equivalent. Also, refer Note .2.7 of the Financial Statements of the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under audit and hence clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

(xi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud in the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the auditors has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clause 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with them and hence requirement to report on paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 hence clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 38 to the Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Company s annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor s report.

(xx) (a) & (b) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) (a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditor s Report of even date to the members of Sealmatic India Limited (Formerly known as Sealmatic India Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sealmatic India Limited (Formerly known as Sealmatic India Private Limited) ( the Company ) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.