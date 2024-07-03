iifl-logo-icon 1
Sealmatic India Ltd Share Price

542
(-0.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open549.9
  • Day's High572
  • 52 Wk High869
  • Prev. Close543.4
  • Day's Low535.05
  • 52 Wk Low 498
  • Turnover (lac)116.25
  • P/E49.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value96.97
  • EPS10.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)490.51
  • Div. Yield0.2
Sealmatic India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

549.9

Prev. Close

543.4

Turnover(Lac.)

116.25

Day's High

572

Day's Low

535.05

52 Week's High

869

52 Week's Low

498

Book Value

96.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

490.51

P/E

49.99

EPS

10.87

Divi. Yield

0.2

Sealmatic India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.1

Record Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sealmatic India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sealmatic India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 27.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sealmatic India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.05

9.05

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.71

69.85

29.89

21.54

Net Worth

87.76

78.9

30.09

21.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Sealmatic India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sealmatic India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mohamed Hanif Chaudhari

Director

Sania U. Balwa

Independent Director

Deepak A. Ghangurde

Independent Director

Ajoy Balkrishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Pinak Chedda

Managing Director

Umar A. K. Balwa.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sealmatic India Ltd

Summary

Sealmatic India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Seal Matic India Private Limited on December 02, 2009 under Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of Company changed to Sealmatic India Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on November 03, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products, seal supply systems, pumps, valves, motors and high precision mechanical engineering spares and assemblies for various machineries mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, It has solutions for every sealing requirement such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals, etc. Apart from these, Company has a complete selection of engineered mechanical seals and sealing support systems with help of fully automated CNC machines and other manufacturing infrastructure at its manufacturing unit. It has first manufacturing facility at Village Ghodbunder, Thane. The second unit is located at Khindipada Village Vasai East, Thane 401208, which is about 14 Kms away from the existing uni
Company FAQs

What is the Sealmatic India Ltd share price today?

The Sealmatic India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹542 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sealmatic India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sealmatic India Ltd is ₹490.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sealmatic India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sealmatic India Ltd is 49.99 and 5.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sealmatic India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sealmatic India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sealmatic India Ltd is ₹498 and ₹869 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sealmatic India Ltd?

Sealmatic India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.98%, 6 Month at -18.72%, 3 Month at -8.13% and 1 Month at -5.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sealmatic India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sealmatic India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.38 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 27.50 %

