SectorEngineering
Open₹549.9
Prev. Close₹543.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹116.25
Day's High₹572
Day's Low₹535.05
52 Week's High₹869
52 Week's Low₹498
Book Value₹96.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)490.51
P/E49.99
EPS10.87
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.05
9.05
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.71
69.85
29.89
21.54
Net Worth
87.76
78.9
30.09
21.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mohamed Hanif Chaudhari
Director
Sania U. Balwa
Independent Director
Deepak A. Ghangurde
Independent Director
Ajoy Balkrishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Pinak Chedda
Managing Director
Umar A. K. Balwa.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sealmatic India Ltd
Summary
Sealmatic India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Seal Matic India Private Limited on December 02, 2009 under Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of Company changed to Sealmatic India Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on November 03, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products, seal supply systems, pumps, valves, motors and high precision mechanical engineering spares and assemblies for various machineries mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, It has solutions for every sealing requirement such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals, etc. Apart from these, Company has a complete selection of engineered mechanical seals and sealing support systems with help of fully automated CNC machines and other manufacturing infrastructure at its manufacturing unit. It has first manufacturing facility at Village Ghodbunder, Thane. The second unit is located at Khindipada Village Vasai East, Thane 401208, which is about 14 Kms away from the existing uni
Read More
The Sealmatic India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹542 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sealmatic India Ltd is ₹490.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sealmatic India Ltd is 49.99 and 5.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sealmatic India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sealmatic India Ltd is ₹498 and ₹869 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sealmatic India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.98%, 6 Month at -18.72%, 3 Month at -8.13% and 1 Month at -5.16%.
