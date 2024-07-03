Summary

Sealmatic India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Seal Matic India Private Limited on December 02, 2009 under Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of Company changed to Sealmatic India Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on November 03, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products, seal supply systems, pumps, valves, motors and high precision mechanical engineering spares and assemblies for various machineries mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, It has solutions for every sealing requirement such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals, etc. Apart from these, Company has a complete selection of engineered mechanical seals and sealing support systems with help of fully automated CNC machines and other manufacturing infrastructure at its manufacturing unit. It has first manufacturing facility at Village Ghodbunder, Thane. The second unit is located at Khindipada Village Vasai East, Thane 401208, which is about 14 Kms away from the existing uni

