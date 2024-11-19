|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|Sealmatic India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis Outcome and Disclosure of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding Preferential issue of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Sealmatic India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024. Considered and Approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Sealmatic India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of The Company For FY 2023-24 and to recommend Final Dividend If Any Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
