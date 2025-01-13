Sealmatic India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.05
9.05
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.71
69.85
29.89
21.54
Net Worth
87.76
78.9
30.09
21.74
Minority Interest
Debt
3.36
4.56
0.93
2.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.42
0.12
0
0
Total Liabilities
91.54
83.58
31.02
24.46
Fixed Assets
24.17
15.27
8.7
7.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.11
0.18
0.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.06
0.11
0.23
Networking Capital
50.64
28.08
17.7
12.25
Inventories
42.21
24.69
14.54
8.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.8
12.78
8.91
6.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.69
4.56
2.59
8.21
Sundry Creditors
-15.41
-11.24
-7.06
-3.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.65
-2.71
-1.28
-7.04
Cash
16.57
40.07
4.34
4.71
Total Assets
91.53
83.59
31.03
24.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
