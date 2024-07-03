Sealmatic India Ltd Summary

Sealmatic India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Seal Matic India Private Limited on December 02, 2009 under Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of Company changed to Sealmatic India Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on November 03, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products, seal supply systems, pumps, valves, motors and high precision mechanical engineering spares and assemblies for various machineries mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, It has solutions for every sealing requirement such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals, etc. Apart from these, Company has a complete selection of engineered mechanical seals and sealing support systems with help of fully automated CNC machines and other manufacturing infrastructure at its manufacturing unit. It has first manufacturing facility at Village Ghodbunder, Thane. The second unit is located at Khindipada Village Vasai East, Thane 401208, which is about 14 Kms away from the existing unit. The Company has proven itself with its heavy-duty mechanical seals with innovative and tailor made sealing solutions guaranteeing longer service. Their manufacturing facility is equipped with automated machines to ensure precision and quality. Manufacturing infrastructure is equipped with complete automation right from designing to finished product. Sealmatic mechanical seal pass through numerous steps involving extensive engineering, which results in precise product, thus meeting the customers requirement. Their engineers at Sealmatic work with discipline and passion to maintain high standards in their respective fields. In the designing department, the Company use 3D modelling technology & FEA coupled with CFD to ensure optimum performance. The Company does not compromise on product quality and standard quality control mechanism is adopted by the management to maintain high quality of the product and with efficient quality management system offers the product at most competitive price to its customers.Presently, Sealmatic mechanical seals represent a collection of trusted products that are supported by strong aftermarket services, providing users with both safety and environmental benefits. The Companys seals are used on a variety of rotating equipment, including pumps, compressors, mixers, steam turbines and other speciality equipment, primarily in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, mineral and ore processing and general industries and thus Sealmatic products guarantee highest quality standards & application know-how with full service to their customers.In February 2023, Company came up with an Initial Public Issue of upto 24,99,600 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 56 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 18,50,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 42 Crore and 6,49,600 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 14 Crore through Offer for Sale. As a leading sealing technology company with an ultra-modern manufacturing unit in Mumbai and an additional capacity expansion is under commissioning in Kaman by June 2024, both the manufacturing facilities are geared to deliver cutting edge sealing products to the global market.