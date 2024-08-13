Seasons Textiles Ltd Management Discussions

Seasons Textiles Limited (STL) is a widely held flagship Company of Seasons Group having more than 9000 shareholders and presently its shares are listed on BSE and CSE. STL has been promoted by Late Shri Nanak Singh Wadhwa, Shri Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa and Smt. Neelam Wadhwa, in the year 1986. The Company is progressing well under the able leadership of Shri Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa, CMD of the Company, a recipient of Udyog Patra Award.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW PRODUCTION:

Seasons Textiles Limited (STL) is one of the Pioneer Company in India to manufacture furnishing fabrics in organized sector. At present the Company is engaged in manufacture of furnishing fabric, export and trading in furnishing fabric and made-ups. To ensure international quality standards the Company is using the latest technology. The Companys philosophy is to provide a safe, healthy and eco-friendly atmosphere conducive to men and machines. To be competitive, both in export and domestic markets, continuous improvement in productivity and quality and creation of new designs have always been considered as the focus areas.

DESIGN:

The Company has In House Design Studio with a talented team of designers who ensure that innovative designs are created to attract the customers keeping in mind the latest trends and customers taste.

The company is having a collection of more than 25,000 designs.

During the year the Company has developed about 600 Designs in its own Design Studio for its customers.

The Company has been regularly participating in international fairs and exhibitions which enable it to keep itself abreast with the latest global trends and to show case its designs and manufacturing strengths.

MARKETING AND EXPORTS:

Apart from Indian Market the Company has been exporting its products to USA, Europe, UK, Middle East.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The Textile Industry in India is one of the largest segments of the Indian economy. It provides direct employment to many million people. Indian home furnishings manufacturers and home furnishings exporters offers a spectacular range of bedspreads, furnishing fabrics, curtains, rugs, durries, carpets, cushion covers, table covers, linen, kitchen accessories, made-ups, bath linen, and other home furnishings accessories to the nation as well as to the world. With the increasing textile industry in the country, the furnishing fabric market will also continue to flourish. The home furnishing market is anticipated to witness huge demand with the booming real-estate projects like hotels, hospitals, commercial and big residential apartments. The Interior Textiles segment of the home furnishings market includes household textiles viz. Carpets and rugs, bedding products, kitchen linen, bathroom furnishings, window treatments, hammocks, table linen, curtains, and upholstery fabrics. It is directly proportionate to the number of houses and the countries having largest number of houses namely India, China and USA, in that order, are the largest markets for home furnishings. The global trade of Home textile is expected to grow in the coming years. The majority of home textiles are produced in Asia. Lower prices and high-volume products have contributed to the expansion of exports particularly from India and China.

OUTLOOK:

Indians have well understood the importance of staying one step ahead of developments in the world economic environment. The industry is now preparing itself to take share of opportunities expected to arise out of the market freed from quota restrictions and other trade barriers. Business collaborations with foreign players, creation of buying offices and Governments effort to enhance quality production and export are many visible signs of Indians coming into force on the global market.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The local textile sector is now at a critical stage where it should prepare itself to rise and grab the opportunities that are available through liberalization of the international market. Manufacturers however, were caught in inadvertence as new players started to creep on the market at a time when most operators had attention on imminent opportunities coming from a quota-free market. Strategies and policies were mainly targeted towards expansion and modernization leaving more space to domestic players. Now it obviously appears that the latter have had ample freedom to strengthen them and they are now more prepared than export-oriented companies.

Lack of competition is eroding enthusiasm. With the removal of quotas and similar trade barriers, observers expect the market to provide new opportunities. Chinas impressive production capacity and its growing strength compelled Europe, USA and Indian markets to some serious reflections. Now, undoubtedly India has good cards to play. With traders realizing the threat of relying on a single manufacturing source such as China, India could do well in proposing a valuable alternative to buyers on the international scene, but this is only possible through an adequate and appropriate development strategy and macro-economic policy.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate systems of internal control in place commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use or losses, executing transactions, proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies. The Company has engaged the services of an independent Chartered Accountant to carry out the internal audit and ensure that recording and reporting are adequate and proper, the internal controls exist in the system and that sufficient measures are taken to update the internal control system. The system also ensures that all transaction is appropriately authorized, recorded and reported. All these measures are continuously reviewed by the management and as and when necessary improvements are affected.

MATERIAL DEVELOMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES INDUSTRIAL RELATION FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The employee strength of the Company is 115 people at its manufacturing plants and administrative office. The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them. The company enjoyed excellent relationship with workers and staff during the last year.

ISSUES AND RISKS:

1. Competition: As far as domestic market is concerned the unorganized sector in furnishing industry has always posed a challenge to the Company. However, the stringent quality control practices and in-depth knowledge of home furnishing industry puts the company a step ahead from its competitors.

2. Foreign Currency Risk.: As the Companys sizeable turnover is contributed by exports and it deals in foreign currencies, any devaluation in INR as compared to USD and EURO may affect its Receivables.

3. Management Risk.: The Company ensures a well-defined Risk Management Policy to identify major risks and their timely mitigation to protect the present and futures performance of the company. The risks are broadly classified as follows: 1. Market led business risk; 2. Financial risk; 3. Change of trends and designs; 4. Technology Obsolescence risk;

5. Safety, Health & Environment risk; 6. Regulatory issues impacting the industry.

The Company has sustained moderate growth in recent periods and plans for rapid growth in the future. This will place significant demand on its managerial and other resources. Continued growth in a competitive environment increased the challenges involved in recruiting and retaining skilled personnel. Failure to manage this vital resource effectively could have an adverse effect on the Companys business prospects. The Company is constantly reviewing its HR practices and incentives to maintain its talent pool for keeping their performance at optimum levels. Any change in government policies with respect to exports may impact the working of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains forward looking reasonable statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks inherent in the Companys growth strategy, government policies, taxation laws, domestic as well as export market conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates, dependence on availability of qualified and trained manpower and other factors. The discussion and analysis must be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements and notes on accounts.

