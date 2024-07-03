SectorTextiles
Open₹19.48
Prev. Close₹19.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹20.99
Day's Low₹19.48
52 Week's High₹26.35
52 Week's Low₹14.41
Book Value₹46.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.72
P/E116.88
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.53
27.56
27.94
28.31
Net Worth
35.02
35.05
35.43
35.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.11
33.58
37.64
41.58
yoy growth (%)
-49.04
-10.77
-9.47
4.1
Raw materials
-3.98
-15.04
-17.25
-19.03
As % of sales
23.3
44.79
45.84
45.76
Employee costs
-3.91
-5.16
-4.94
-4.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.06
-0.49
0.37
0.42
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.03
-2.18
-2.41
Tax paid
0.27
0.28
0.2
-0.15
Working capital
2.16
1.56
-0.89
0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.04
-10.77
-9.47
4.1
Op profit growth
-18.27
-6.12
-22.17
-6.78
EBIT growth
-30.81
-7.3
-29.1
-6.32
Net profit growth
287.48
-135.63
115.91
-57.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
34.13
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
34.13
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Inderjeet S Wadhwa
Whole-time Director
Neelam Wadhwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
B K Behera
Independent Non Exe. Director
P K Hari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Mehdiratta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kavita Rani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Chandra
Reports by Seasons Textiles Ltd
Summary
Seasons Textiles Limited, incorporated in 1986 is engaged in the manufacture, trade, and export of furnishing fabrics and made-ups in India and internationally. It offers woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers; and woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibers. The company exports its products to the United States, Europe, UK, South Africa, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Seasons Textiles is a widely held flagship company of the Seasons Group. The Company came up with its Initial Public Offer in 1993. Seasons mills are located in Sonepat, a highly integrated textile park a few hours drive from Delhi. Systematic coordination among various departments makes the production at Seasons highly efficient and well controlled. The Company has always worn the crown of being a trendsetter in the house of furnishings that has redefined elegance with the perfect amalgamation of class and ethnicity.It has In House Design Studio with a talented team of designers who ensure that innovative designs are created to attract the customers keeping in mind the latest trends and customers taste. During the year 2019-20, the Company developed about 6 00 Designs in its own Design Studio for its customers. Besides, S9Home is the one stop shop of style providing you with an online showroom displaying the latest and most innovative trends of home furnishings worldwide. Seasons and S9Home have created a strong global foothold in the elitist furnishi
The Seasons Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seasons Textiles Ltd is ₹15.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Seasons Textiles Ltd is 116.88 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seasons Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seasons Textiles Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Seasons Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.29%, 3 Years at 22.38%, 1 Year at 21.45%, 6 Month at 18.13%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at 6.37%.
