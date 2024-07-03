Summary

Seasons Textiles Limited, incorporated in 1986 is engaged in the manufacture, trade, and export of furnishing fabrics and made-ups in India and internationally. It offers woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers; and woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibers. The company exports its products to the United States, Europe, UK, South Africa, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Seasons Textiles is a widely held flagship company of the Seasons Group. The Company came up with its Initial Public Offer in 1993. Seasons mills are located in Sonepat, a highly integrated textile park a few hours drive from Delhi. Systematic coordination among various departments makes the production at Seasons highly efficient and well controlled. The Company has always worn the crown of being a trendsetter in the house of furnishings that has redefined elegance with the perfect amalgamation of class and ethnicity.It has In House Design Studio with a talented team of designers who ensure that innovative designs are created to attract the customers keeping in mind the latest trends and customers taste. During the year 2019-20, the Company developed about 6 00 Designs in its own Design Studio for its customers. Besides, S9Home is the one stop shop of style providing you with an online showroom displaying the latest and most innovative trends of home furnishings worldwide. Seasons and S9Home have created a strong global foothold in the elitist furnishi

