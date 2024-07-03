iifl-logo-icon 1
Seasons Textiles Ltd Share Price

20.99
(5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:51:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.48
  • Day's High20.99
  • 52 Wk High26.35
  • Prev. Close19.87
  • Day's Low19.48
  • 52 Wk Low 14.41
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E116.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.91
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Seasons Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

Seasons Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Seasons Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Share Price

Seasons Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.49

7.49

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.53

27.56

27.94

28.31

Net Worth

35.02

35.05

35.43

35.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.11

33.58

37.64

41.58

yoy growth (%)

-49.04

-10.77

-9.47

4.1

Raw materials

-3.98

-15.04

-17.25

-19.03

As % of sales

23.3

44.79

45.84

45.76

Employee costs

-3.91

-5.16

-4.94

-4.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.06

-0.49

0.37

0.42

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.03

-2.18

-2.41

Tax paid

0.27

0.28

0.2

-0.15

Working capital

2.16

1.56

-0.89

0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.04

-10.77

-9.47

4.1

Op profit growth

-18.27

-6.12

-22.17

-6.78

EBIT growth

-30.81

-7.3

-29.1

-6.32

Net profit growth

287.48

-135.63

115.91

-57.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

34.13

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

34.13

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.31

Seasons Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Seasons Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Inderjeet S Wadhwa

Whole-time Director

Neelam Wadhwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

B K Behera

Independent Non Exe. Director

P K Hari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Mehdiratta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kavita Rani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Seasons Textiles Ltd

Summary

Seasons Textiles Limited, incorporated in 1986 is engaged in the manufacture, trade, and export of furnishing fabrics and made-ups in India and internationally. It offers woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers; and woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibers. The company exports its products to the United States, Europe, UK, South Africa, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Seasons Textiles is a widely held flagship company of the Seasons Group. The Company came up with its Initial Public Offer in 1993. Seasons mills are located in Sonepat, a highly integrated textile park a few hours drive from Delhi. Systematic coordination among various departments makes the production at Seasons highly efficient and well controlled. The Company has always worn the crown of being a trendsetter in the house of furnishings that has redefined elegance with the perfect amalgamation of class and ethnicity.It has In House Design Studio with a talented team of designers who ensure that innovative designs are created to attract the customers keeping in mind the latest trends and customers taste. During the year 2019-20, the Company developed about 6 00 Designs in its own Design Studio for its customers. Besides, S9Home is the one stop shop of style providing you with an online showroom displaying the latest and most innovative trends of home furnishings worldwide. Seasons and S9Home have created a strong global foothold in the elitist furnishi
Company FAQs

What is the Seasons Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Seasons Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Seasons Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seasons Textiles Ltd is ₹15.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Seasons Textiles Ltd is 116.88 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Seasons Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seasons Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seasons Textiles Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Seasons Textiles Ltd?

Seasons Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.29%, 3 Years at 22.38%, 1 Year at 21.45%, 6 Month at 18.13%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at 6.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Seasons Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Seasons Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.55 %

