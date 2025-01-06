Seasons Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.06
-0.49
0.37
0.42
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.03
-2.18
-2.41
Tax paid
0.27
0.28
0.2
-0.15
Working capital
2.16
1.56
-0.89
0.49
Other operating items
Operating
-0.63
-0.68
-2.49
-1.66
Capital expenditure
-2.41
7.57
1.46
13.89
Free cash flow
-3.04
6.88
-1.02
12.22
Equity raised
58.21
58.17
56.54
44.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.48
9.93
-0.43
5.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
60.65
74.99
55.08
62.22
