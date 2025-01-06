iifl-logo-icon 1
Seasons Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.64
(-6.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.06

-0.49

0.37

0.42

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.03

-2.18

-2.41

Tax paid

0.27

0.28

0.2

-0.15

Working capital

2.16

1.56

-0.89

0.49

Other operating items

Operating

-0.63

-0.68

-2.49

-1.66

Capital expenditure

-2.41

7.57

1.46

13.89

Free cash flow

-3.04

6.88

-1.02

12.22

Equity raised

58.21

58.17

56.54

44.47

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.48

9.93

-0.43

5.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

60.65

74.99

55.08

62.22

