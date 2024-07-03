Seasons Textiles Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
34.13
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
34.13
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.31
Total Income
34.45
Total Expenditure
29.32
PBIDT
5.13
Interest
2.18
PBDT
2.95
Depreciation
1.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.62
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
6.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
56,49,068
Public Shareholding (%)
85.72
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.02
PBDTM(%)
8.64
PATM(%)
2.05
