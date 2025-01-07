Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.11
33.58
37.64
41.58
yoy growth (%)
-49.04
-10.77
-9.47
4.1
Raw materials
-3.98
-15.04
-17.25
-19.03
As % of sales
23.3
44.79
45.84
45.76
Employee costs
-3.91
-5.16
-4.94
-4.78
As % of sales
22.87
15.38
13.13
11.5
Other costs
-5.49
-8.82
-10.6
-11.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.11
26.28
28.16
27.77
Operating profit
3.71
4.54
4.83
6.21
OPM
21.69
13.52
12.85
14.95
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.03
-2.18
-2.41
Interest expense
-2.83
-3.04
-2.38
-3.46
Other income
0.05
0.05
0.1
0.09
Profit before tax
-1.06
-0.49
0.37
0.42
Taxes
0.27
0.28
0.2
-0.15
Tax rate
-25.34
-58.18
54.18
-37.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.79
-0.2
0.57
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.79
-0.2
0.57
0.26
yoy growth (%)
287.48
-135.63
115.91
-57.35
NPM
-4.65
-0.61
1.53
0.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.