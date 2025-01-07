iifl-logo-icon 1
Seasons Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.4
(7.65%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.11

33.58

37.64

41.58

yoy growth (%)

-49.04

-10.77

-9.47

4.1

Raw materials

-3.98

-15.04

-17.25

-19.03

As % of sales

23.3

44.79

45.84

45.76

Employee costs

-3.91

-5.16

-4.94

-4.78

As % of sales

22.87

15.38

13.13

11.5

Other costs

-5.49

-8.82

-10.6

-11.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.11

26.28

28.16

27.77

Operating profit

3.71

4.54

4.83

6.21

OPM

21.69

13.52

12.85

14.95

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.03

-2.18

-2.41

Interest expense

-2.83

-3.04

-2.38

-3.46

Other income

0.05

0.05

0.1

0.09

Profit before tax

-1.06

-0.49

0.37

0.42

Taxes

0.27

0.28

0.2

-0.15

Tax rate

-25.34

-58.18

54.18

-37.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.79

-0.2

0.57

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.79

-0.2

0.57

0.26

yoy growth (%)

287.48

-135.63

115.91

-57.35

NPM

-4.65

-0.61

1.53

0.64

