Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 19 Oct 2024

SEASONS TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-09-2024 To Approve Un audited Financial Results for the Half and Quarter ended 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SEASONS TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024 Stands Cancelled. SEASONS TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting on Tuesday, 13TH August, 2024 for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. Un-audited Results for the Quarter Ended 30-06-2024 Change in Management. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 8 May 2024

SEASONS TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Board of Directors of Seasons Textiles Limited will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Year and quarter 31st March 2024 Results- Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024