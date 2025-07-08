Secunderabad Healthcare Limited provides healthcare products primarily in India. The company offers nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, as well as peptones, bio fertilizers, and bio pesticides. Secunderabad Healthcare Limited is based in Hyderabad, India.Secunderabad Healthcare was incorporated on October 31, 1991 and went public on April 4, 1994.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.