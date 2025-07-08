iifl-logo
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Share Price Live

0.92
(-1.08%)
Aug 4, 2017|03:23:05 PM

  • Open0.92
  • Day's High0.92
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.93
  • Day's Low0.92
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:31 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.03%

Non-Promoter- 99.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

83.76

83.76

83.76

83.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.34

73.5

73.39

73.27

Net Worth

157.1

157.26

157.15

157.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.5

3.14

6.16

7.48

yoy growth (%)

-83.75

-49.05

-17.67

-47.62

Raw materials

-0.24

-2.56

-5.55

-7

As % of sales

48.92

81.63

90.08

93.49

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.08

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.15

0.08

0.07

0.07

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.34

-0.34

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0.02

0.05

-0.01

Working capital

0.81

-0.21

0.49

0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.75

-49.05

-17.67

-47.62

Op profit growth

-90.75

12.63

132.55

-54.45

EBIT growth

-273.34

12.36

-4.16

84.93

Net profit growth

-243.71

-11.67

96.08

135.26

No Record Found

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,297.55

166.991,26,140.91177.390.12658.785.26

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,567.15

83.931,08,804.01333.40.372,075.3607.44

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

790.15

464.7959,653.02-42.230.13388.47120.19

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,965.45

93.1540,166.09159.980.23919.03106.95

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,218.85

65.6732,736.7793.410.04802.87130.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Daniel Solomon Bondugula

Executive Director

Vinay Madhukar Ganu

Director

Amit Tarachand Shah

Director

Vijay Kumar Alphonse Pudota

Director

Sanjay Busa Malla

Director

Mamta Sanjay Takis

Director

Bala Praveen

Additional Director

Vaishali Vikram Desadia

Registered Office

6-220/1/1 2nd Floor,

Ram Nagar,

Telangana - 500020

Tel: 91-40-23542822

Website: http://www.secunderabadhealthcare.com

Email: shclimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Secunderabad Healthcare Limited provides healthcare products primarily in India. The company offers nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, as well as peptones, bio fertilizers, and bio pesticides. Secunde...
Reports by Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd is ₹7.71 Cr. as of 04 Aug ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd is 0 and 0.05 as of 04 Aug ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Aug ‘17

What is the CAGR of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd?

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -47.40%, 3 Years at -53.72%, 1 Year at 3.37%, 6 Month at -37.41%, 3 Month at -36.99% and 1 Month at -13.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.97 %

