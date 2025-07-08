Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹0.92
Prev. Close₹0.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹0.92
Day's Low₹0.92
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
83.76
83.76
83.76
83.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.34
73.5
73.39
73.27
Net Worth
157.1
157.26
157.15
157.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.5
3.14
6.16
7.48
yoy growth (%)
-83.75
-49.05
-17.67
-47.62
Raw materials
-0.24
-2.56
-5.55
-7
As % of sales
48.92
81.63
90.08
93.49
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.08
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.08
0.07
0.07
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.34
-0.34
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0.02
0.05
-0.01
Working capital
0.81
-0.21
0.49
0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.75
-49.05
-17.67
-47.62
Op profit growth
-90.75
12.63
132.55
-54.45
EBIT growth
-273.34
12.36
-4.16
84.93
Net profit growth
-243.71
-11.67
96.08
135.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,297.55
|166.99
|1,26,140.91
|177.39
|0.12
|658.7
|85.26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,567.15
|83.93
|1,08,804.01
|333.4
|0.37
|2,075.3
|607.44
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
790.15
|464.79
|59,653.02
|-42.23
|0.13
|388.47
|120.19
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,965.45
|93.15
|40,166.09
|159.98
|0.23
|919.03
|106.95
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,218.85
|65.67
|32,736.77
|93.41
|0.04
|802.87
|130.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Daniel Solomon Bondugula
Executive Director
Vinay Madhukar Ganu
Director
Amit Tarachand Shah
Director
Vijay Kumar Alphonse Pudota
Director
Sanjay Busa Malla
Director
Mamta Sanjay Takis
Director
Bala Praveen
Additional Director
Vaishali Vikram Desadia
6-220/1/1 2nd Floor,
Ram Nagar,
Telangana - 500020
Tel: 91-40-23542822
Website: http://www.secunderabadhealthcare.com
Email: shclimited@gmail.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Secunderabad Healthcare Limited provides healthcare products primarily in India. The company offers nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, as well as peptones, bio fertilizers, and bio pesticides. Secunde...
Read More
Reports by Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.