|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.5
3.14
6.16
7.48
yoy growth (%)
-83.75
-49.05
-17.67
-47.62
Raw materials
-0.24
-2.56
-5.55
-7
As % of sales
48.92
81.63
90.08
93.49
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.08
-0.09
As % of sales
13.23
1.7
1.45
1.29
Other costs
-0.15
-0.11
-0.16
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.47
3.72
2.61
3.13
Operating profit
0.03
0.4
0.36
0.15
OPM
7.35
12.93
5.84
2.07
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.34
-0.34
-0.21
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.02
0.05
0.14
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.08
0.07
0.07
Taxes
0
0.02
0.05
-0.01
Tax rate
-1.54
32.01
67.79
-16.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.15
0.1
0.12
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.15
0.1
0.12
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-243.71
-11.67
96.08
135.26
NPM
-30.89
3.49
2.01
0.84
