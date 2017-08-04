iifl-logo
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.92
(-1.08%)
Aug 4, 2017|03:23:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.5

3.14

6.16

7.48

yoy growth (%)

-83.75

-49.05

-17.67

-47.62

Raw materials

-0.24

-2.56

-5.55

-7

As % of sales

48.92

81.63

90.08

93.49

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.08

-0.09

As % of sales

13.23

1.7

1.45

1.29

Other costs

-0.15

-0.11

-0.16

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.47

3.72

2.61

3.13

Operating profit

0.03

0.4

0.36

0.15

OPM

7.35

12.93

5.84

2.07

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.34

-0.34

-0.21

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.02

0.05

0.14

Profit before tax

-0.15

0.08

0.07

0.07

Taxes

0

0.02

0.05

-0.01

Tax rate

-1.54

32.01

67.79

-16.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.15

0.1

0.12

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.15

0.1

0.12

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-243.71

-11.67

96.08

135.26

NPM

-30.89

3.49

2.01

0.84

