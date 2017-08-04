iifl-logo
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

0.92
(-1.08%)
Aug 4, 2017|03:23:05 PM

SECUNDERABAD HEALTHCARE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,297.55

166.991,26,140.91177.390.12658.785.26

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,567.15

83.931,08,804.01333.40.372,075.3607.44

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

790.15

464.7959,653.02-42.230.13388.47120.19

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,965.45

93.1540,166.09159.980.23919.03106.95

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,218.85

65.6732,736.7793.410.04802.87130.22

Secund. Health.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

