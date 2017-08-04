Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.08
0.07
0.07
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.34
-0.34
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0.02
0.05
-0.01
Working capital
0.81
-0.21
0.49
0.17
Other operating items
Operating
0.32
-0.44
0.27
0.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.32
-0.44
0.27
0.01
Equity raised
146.99
146.78
146.53
146.4
Investing
-36.48
0
36.48
-15.98
Financing
20.71
31.99
34.45
52.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
131.54
178.32
217.73
182.88
