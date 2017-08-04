Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
83.76
83.76
83.76
83.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.34
73.5
73.39
73.27
Net Worth
157.1
157.26
157.15
157.03
Minority Interest
Debt
4.73
15.98
16.01
18.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.86
0.91
0.98
0.98
Total Liabilities
162.69
174.15
174.14
176.45
Fixed Assets
2.78
3.12
3.46
3.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.17
115.65
115.65
79.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.05
0.06
0
Networking Capital
80.71
55.33
54.91
93.45
Inventories
2.99
2.99
3.03
2.48
Inventory Days
2,140.11
347.55
179.43
120.89
Sundry Debtors
3.52
19.67
17.31
22.16
Debtor Days
2,519.46
2,286.45
1,025.07
1,080.28
Other Current Assets
75.41
50.74
50.32
89.3
Sundry Creditors
-1.16
-18.02
-15.65
-20.42
Creditor Days
830.27
2,094.65
926.77
995.46
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
-0.06
Cash
0.02
0
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
162.68
174.15
174.15
176.44
