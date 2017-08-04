Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Twenty Fifth Annual Report and the Companys audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended March 31, 2016 is summarized below:

PARTICULARS 2015-16 2014-15 Gross Income (including other income) 31640400 62233740 Profit before interest and depreciation 4301303 4203483 Less: Interest and financial charges 58641 51527 Profit Before depreciation 4359944 4151956 Less: Depreciation and amortization 3412347 3412347 Profit before tax 830315 739609 Provision for tax (including Deferred Tax ) (272461) (501453) Profit after tax 1096109 1241063 Net Profit for the year 1096109 1241063

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND THE STATE OFCOMPANYS AFFAIRS

The highlights of the Companys performance are asunder:

Revenue from operations Rs. 31640400 Profit before Tax Increased by Rs. 90706 Net Profit Decreased by Rs. 144954

Reserves

The Company is not proposing to transfer any amount to the General Reserves of the Company out of the profits made during the year. The total Reserves & Surplus (including capital reserves, securities premium Reserves, General Reserves and P&L Account accumulated) as on 31st March 2016 is Rs. 734987846 as against the Paid-up capital of Rs. 837596000

Dividend

The Board of Director of your company, keeping in view the financial positions of the company, has not recommended any Dividend For the Financial year 2015-16

Management Discussion and Analysis Statement

Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Report and is annexed hereto.

Transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund

In terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, no amount is required to transfer to the Investor Education and Protection fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government during the Financial year.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.

Consolidated Financial Statements

The company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures, hence only standalone Financial Statements are provided to the shareholders of the company.

Directors Responsibility Statement;

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, Your Directors hereby confirmed that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2016, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Agreement forms an integral part of this Report. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

DIRECTORS

In accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Vinay Madhukar Ganuand Mr. Rajaram Arjun Rambade, Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment at the ensuring Annual General Meeting.

Brief resume of the Director proposed to be reappointed, nature of their expertise in specific functional areas, names of the companies in which they hold directorships and relationships between directors interse, as per SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

During the Financial Year Mr. Vijay Kumar Alphonse Pudota (DIN 02329683) are introduced in to the board w.e.f. 07th March 2016 & SLM CHOWDARY PALEMPATI (DIN 03505476) Resigned w.e.f. 07th March 2016 and Mr. Surendra Naidu Rayapati (DIN 00084084) resigned w.e.f. 28th March 2016.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, on rotation of audit firms, and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has at its meeting held on 30th May 2015 recommended the appointment of M/s. D P Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from conclusion of this Annual General Meeting to the Conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting to be held in 2019. M/s. D P Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, have confirmed that the appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the appointment of M/s. D P Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as the Statutory Auditors, is being proposed as an Ordinary Resolution.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed M/s Putcha Sharada, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the FY 2015-16. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2016 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure I to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Information under Section 134 (1) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 Read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

i. The Operations of the Company require extensive use of power and the company is supplementing its power requirement by use of generators installed in the Factory.

ii. The Company has not made any additional investments and has not proposed any amount for reduction of consumption of energy.

iii. There is no impact of the measures at (i) and (ii) above for reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods.

iv. Disclosure under Form A is not applicable to the Company.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

(Disclosure of particulars with respect to technology Absorption)

i) Research and Development (R & D):

Specific areas in which R & D carried out by the Company NIL Benefits derived as a result of the above NIL Future plan of action NIL Expenditure on R & D : NIL ii) Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation NIL

C. Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo

Foreign Exchange Inwards - Nil Foreign Exchange outgo towards: Nil

FIXED DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits covered by the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Your Directors are happy to report that the Industrial Relations have been extremely cordial at all levels throughout the year. Your Directors record their appreciation for sincere efforts, support and co-operation of all employees being extended from time to time to accelerate the growth of the Company.

DISCLOSURES Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises majority Independent Directors namely Mr. Surendra Naidu Rayapati, Mr. Thakur Ramesh Singh Chouhan and Mr. Solomon Daniel Bondugulaas other members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company has a Vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy in terms of the Listing Agreement, under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through a dedicated e-mail, or a letter to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Meetings of the Board

Six meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year under review. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance of this Annual Report.

Code of Conduct

A declaration regarding compliance with the code of conduct signed by the Companys Managing Director is published in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the annual report.

Particulars of Loans given, Investments made, Guarantees given and Securities provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided are provided in the standalone financial statement

Extract of Annual Return

Extract of Annual Return of the Company is annexed herewith as Annexure II to this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is as follows:

The percentage of increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2015-16, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2015-16 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under:

Sl. Name of Director/KMP and Designation Remunerati on of Director/ KMP for financial year 201516 (Rs. in lakhs) % increase in Remuneration in the Financial year 2015-16 Ratio of remuneration of each Director/to median remuneration of employees Comparison of the Remuneration of the KMP against the performance of the Company. NIL

During the period under review, no employee of the Company is employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of Rs.60 lakhs or more, or employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs.5 lakhs or more a month, under Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

ii) The median remuneration of employees of the Company during the financial year was Rs. 27,275 p.m;

iii) In the financial year, there was increase of **% in the median remuneration of employees;

iv) There were 2 employees on the rolls of Company as on March 31, 2016

v) Relationship between average increase in remuneration and company performance: - The Profit before tax for the financial year ended March 31, 2016 decreased whereas the median remuneration was the same as last year

vi) Comparison of Remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel(s) against the performance of the Company:

The total remuneration of Key Managerial Personnel was NIL whereas the Profit before tax was Rs. 8,30,315 lakhs in 2015-16.

viii) Average percentage decrease made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year i.e. 2015-16 was 16.85% whereas the managerial remuneration for the same financial year was the same as last year

ix) The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors: Not applicable

x) The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but received remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year - Not Applicable; and

xi) It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOP referred to in this Report.

4. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Appreciation and Acknowledgements

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to the Companys shareholders, customers, vendors and bankers for their continued support to KNRCLs growth initiatives Your Directors also wish to place on record, their appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels, who through their competence, sincerity, hard work, solidarity and dedicated support, have enabled your Company to make rapid strides in its business initiatives Your Directors also thank the Central and State Governments and their various agencies, particularly, the National Highway Authority of India and other Governmental agencies for extending their support during the year, and look forward to their continued support.