Sellwin Traders Ltd Company Summary

Sellwin Traders Ltd Summary

Sellwin Traders Limited was incorporated as Public limited Company in the name of Sellwin Traders Limited on 29th September, 1980 issued by ROC Kolkata at West Bengal. The Company subsequently obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 14th October, 1980. The Company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business as traders, exporters, agents, representatives, dealers, producers, stockiest, importers or distributors of industrial, commercial, agricultural, scientific, household, domestic, farm and forest products, goods, plants, machineries, equipments, apparatus, gadgets, appliances, accessories, spare parts or other merchandise including tea, coffee, jute and jute goods, textiles, cotton, yarn, wool and woolen goods, handicrafts piece of arts, jewellery, ornaments, steel, plastic, rubber, chemicals engineering goods, minerals, electronic, musical and sports goods, cloth, dresses, garments, transport vehicles, food products, live stocks, books reading and educative materials paper and paper products.

