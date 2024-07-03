SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.62
Prev. Close₹4.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.61
Day's High₹4.62
Day's Low₹4.38
52 Week's High₹5.89
52 Week's Low₹2.23
Book Value₹3.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.45
P/E57.63
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.97
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.37
6.96
-6.56
-6.86
Net Worth
27.34
15.16
1.64
1.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
0.11
0.11
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
61.73
39.6
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
61.73
39.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiti Bharatbhai Patel
Managing Director
Rushil Hareshbhai Modi
Independent Director
Chandani Prafulbhai Kansara
Director
Pruthvikumar Vinodbhai Prajapati
Director
Satish Mohanrao Dhage
Additional Director
Monil Navinchandra Vora
Independent Director
Jagdishkumar Bhagvandas Patel
Independent Director
Prapti Uday Shah
Additional Director
Viral M Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sellwin Traders Ltd
Summary
Sellwin Traders Limited was incorporated as Public limited Company in the name of Sellwin Traders Limited on 29th September, 1980 issued by ROC Kolkata at West Bengal. The Company subsequently obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 14th October, 1980. The Company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business as traders, exporters, agents, representatives, dealers, producers, stockiest, importers or distributors of industrial, commercial, agricultural, scientific, household, domestic, farm and forest products, goods, plants, machineries, equipments, apparatus, gadgets, appliances, accessories, spare parts or other merchandise including tea, coffee, jute and jute goods, textiles, cotton, yarn, wool and woolen goods, handicrafts piece of arts, jewellery, ornaments, steel, plastic, rubber, chemicals engineering goods, minerals, electronic, musical and sports goods, cloth, dresses, garments, transport vehicles, food products, live stocks, books reading and educative materials paper and paper products.
The Sellwin Traders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd is ₹98.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sellwin Traders Ltd is 57.63 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sellwin Traders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sellwin Traders Ltd is ₹2.23 and ₹5.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sellwin Traders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.84%, 3 Years at 15.91%, 1 Year at 89.71%, 6 Month at 11.62%, 3 Month at 0.44% and 1 Month at 23.59%.
