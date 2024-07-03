iifl-logo-icon 1
Sellwin Traders Ltd Share Price

4.38
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.62
  • Day's High4.62
  • 52 Wk High5.89
  • Prev. Close4.61
  • Day's Low4.38
  • 52 Wk Low 2.23
  • Turnover (lac)5.61
  • P/E57.63
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.48
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sellwin Traders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.62

Prev. Close

4.61

Turnover(Lac.)

5.61

Day's High

4.62

Day's Low

4.38

52 Week's High

5.89

52 Week's Low

2.23

Book Value

3.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.45

P/E

57.63

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Sellwin Traders Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Sellwin Traders Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sellwin Traders Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 PM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sellwin Traders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.97

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.37

6.96

-6.56

-6.86

Net Worth

27.34

15.16

1.64

1.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

0.11

0.11

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

61.73

39.6

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

61.73

39.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Sellwin Traders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sellwin Traders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiti Bharatbhai Patel

Managing Director

Rushil Hareshbhai Modi

Independent Director

Chandani Prafulbhai Kansara

Director

Pruthvikumar Vinodbhai Prajapati

Director

Satish Mohanrao Dhage

Additional Director

Monil Navinchandra Vora

Independent Director

Jagdishkumar Bhagvandas Patel

Independent Director

Prapti Uday Shah

Additional Director

Viral M Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sellwin Traders Ltd

Summary

Sellwin Traders Limited was incorporated as Public limited Company in the name of Sellwin Traders Limited on 29th September, 1980 issued by ROC Kolkata at West Bengal. The Company subsequently obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 14th October, 1980. The Company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business as traders, exporters, agents, representatives, dealers, producers, stockiest, importers or distributors of industrial, commercial, agricultural, scientific, household, domestic, farm and forest products, goods, plants, machineries, equipments, apparatus, gadgets, appliances, accessories, spare parts or other merchandise including tea, coffee, jute and jute goods, textiles, cotton, yarn, wool and woolen goods, handicrafts piece of arts, jewellery, ornaments, steel, plastic, rubber, chemicals engineering goods, minerals, electronic, musical and sports goods, cloth, dresses, garments, transport vehicles, food products, live stocks, books reading and educative materials paper and paper products.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sellwin Traders Ltd share price today?

The Sellwin Traders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd is ₹98.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sellwin Traders Ltd is 57.63 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sellwin Traders Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sellwin Traders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sellwin Traders Ltd is ₹2.23 and ₹5.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sellwin Traders Ltd?

Sellwin Traders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.84%, 3 Years at 15.91%, 1 Year at 89.71%, 6 Month at 11.62%, 3 Month at 0.44% and 1 Month at 23.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sellwin Traders Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sellwin Traders Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

