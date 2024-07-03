Sellwin Traders Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.62
16.64
29.12
9.15
13.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.62
16.64
29.12
9.15
13.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
0
Total Income
15.63
16.64
29.12
9.15
13.43
Total Expenditure
14.51
15.74
28.69
8.87
13.36
PBIDT
1.12
0.89
0.43
0.29
0.07
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.12
0.89
0.43
0.29
0.07
Depreciation
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.27
0.19
0.07
0.07
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.83
0.7
0.35
0.21
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.83
0.7
0.35
0.21
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.83
0.7
0.35
0.21
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
0.35
0.43
0.26
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.78
20.26
8.2
8.2
8.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.17
5.34
1.47
3.16
0.52
PBDTM(%)
7.17
5.34
1.47
3.16
0.52
PATM(%)
5.31
4.2
1.2
2.29
0.37
