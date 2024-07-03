iifl-logo-icon 1
Sellwin Traders Ltd Quarterly Results

4.37
(-0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.62

16.64

29.12

9.15

13.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.62

16.64

29.12

9.15

13.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

0

Total Income

15.63

16.64

29.12

9.15

13.43

Total Expenditure

14.51

15.74

28.69

8.87

13.36

PBIDT

1.12

0.89

0.43

0.29

0.07

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.12

0.89

0.43

0.29

0.07

Depreciation

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.27

0.19

0.07

0.07

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.83

0.7

0.35

0.21

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.83

0.7

0.35

0.21

0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.83

0.7

0.35

0.21

0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

0.35

0.43

0.26

0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.78

20.26

8.2

8.2

8.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.17

5.34

1.47

3.16

0.52

PBDTM(%)

7.17

5.34

1.47

3.16

0.52

PATM(%)

5.31

4.2

1.2

2.29

0.37

