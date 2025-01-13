iifl-logo-icon 1
Sellwin Traders Ltd Balance Sheet

3.95
(-2.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:07:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.97

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.37

6.96

-6.56

-6.86

Net Worth

27.34

15.16

1.64

1.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.22

0.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27.34

15.16

1.86

1.5

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.39

1.37

1.37

1.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.35

13.67

0.47

0.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

13.84

21.56

9.56

0.06

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.77

0.87

0

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-3.49

-8.39

-8.96

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.77

-0.36

-0.12

-0.08

Cash

2.57

0.09

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

27.34

15.16

1.86

1.43

