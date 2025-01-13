Sellwin Traders Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.97
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.37
6.96
-6.56
-6.86
Net Worth
27.34
15.16
1.64
1.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.22
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.34
15.16
1.86
1.5
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.39
1.37
1.37
1.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.35
13.67
0.47
0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
13.84
21.56
9.56
0.06
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.77
0.87
0
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-3.49
-8.39
-8.96
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.77
-0.36
-0.12
-0.08
Cash
2.57
0.09
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
27.34
15.16
1.86
1.43
